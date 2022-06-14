'Act with empathy, not opinion,' asks Norfolk TV presenter Jake Humphrey

Opinion

'Focus on empathy, not opinion.'

This was one of the key themes of a Q&A I attended earlier this week with Norfolk-based TV presenter Jake Humphrey.

The BT Sport anchorman was appearing at Soul Church, in Norwich, where lead pastor Jon Norman conducted an inspiring 40-minute chat covering a whole manner of subjects, ranging from Jake's Norfolk upbringing, the highs and lows of his life, being in the public eye and his faith.

In case you didn't know, the 43-year-old former Hewett School pupil is also co-presenter of the massively popular High Performance podcast, in which he and Professor Damian Hughes look at some of the traits that make people reach the very top of their area of expertise. It's already spawned a book, one which I can highly recommend.

Having interviewed Jake pre-pandemic for my own, sadly not so popular, podcast series, it was intriguing to see the definite change in him.

Working on his podcast and so closely with his organisational psychologist co-presenter has clearly changed his outlook on life and given him a real sense of clarity as to what matters - and what doesn't.

And the five-word introduction which began this column was perhaps the most inspiring of the many subjects tackled in the thought-provoking discussion.

Having been in the public eye for many years now - and during a time in which the rise of social media has given everyone the platform to air their opinions - it's clear that Jake gets his fair share of positive reaction and negative reaction.

Sadly it also seems there are a fair few number of people out there possibly jealous of his success - and keen to kick-out at him no matter what he does.

Jake talked of the fact that he used to spend much of his time and energy wrapped up in what others said to him and about him. And often that would lead to a focus on the negative feedback, rather than the positive.

I'm sure that's something we can all resonate with. Put six people in a room and have five praise you to the hilt and one say something negative, it's the negative comment that you will end up ruminating over.

Whilst not many people reading this will have to deal with the same level of negativity and reaction as I'm sure someone like Jake does, I do feel his way of overcoming it will be of use to everyone.

Firstly, he talked of the importance of learning to not get too caught up in what people think of him in general. So whilst he tries not to let the negative feedback overwhelm him, similarly he takes little notice of the positive reactions.

Don't be defined by other people's opinions, was his message. Don't let ego get in the way of what you do.

But his main message, focus on empathy not opinion, is something we can all take on board and apply to many areas of our life.

For example, you're on your way to work and a car pulls out in front of you, before disappearing into the distance. Instead of cursing their existence, ask yourself if there's a reason they needed to pull-out? Perhaps they had an emergency medical situation ongoing. Sometimes you just don't know, so why not think the best of the other person?

Jake talked about the high-profile negative reaction he and his fellow BT Sports team received during the recent Champions League Final.

When the delay to kick-off happened, whilst other broadcasters were able to show the problems impacting Liverpool fans outside the ground, BT Sport were focusing still on pre-match analysis, apparently unaware of the story unfolding elsewhere.

This led to lots of criticism, personal abuse and insults. But what people didn't know, Jake explained, was that the BT Sport team had no 4G connection in the ground to follow social and other technical problems left them unable to get information of what was happening.

People behaving with empathy, not opinion, would perhaps understand the BT team were trying their best in very difficult circumstances and perhaps should be given the benefit of the doubt.

It's advice certain commenters on our own stories could perhaps take heed of every now and then.

If people can act with empathy, not opinion, not only can they lead their lives in a more positive manner - the people they interact with can do so too.



