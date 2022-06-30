Hundreds of children try their hand at designing the EDP front page

Jamie Marrison, graphic designer, and Steph Griffin, event manager, with dinosaur, Rover the reporter, at the EDP tent at the Royal Norfolk Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Hundreds of children have taken their shot at becoming the editor of the Eastern Daily Press.

Over 300 of them have submitted their own front page in the paper’s Royal Norfolk Show marquee, as we asked them to design a front page they would run if a couple of the Break dinosaurs were to come to life - and were found enjoying a spot of afternoon tea.

The tent itself was graced with the presence of a special dinosaur, named Rover the Reporter, as inspiration to those creating a front page.

Children were either asked to draw their own lead image, or colour in the one provided, as well as write a headline, to tell the people across the region about the prehistoric tea party.

Vicki Blake, left, director of events, and Millie Sadler, promotions manager, at the EDP tent at the Royal Norfolk Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Millie Sadler, the group promotions manager, said: “It has been really busy, I think everyone has jumped at the chance to be David Powles for the day.

“We’ve already had so many great entries and a few which have already been put to one side to be put forward as a possible winner.

The EDP tent at the Royal Norfolk Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

“The Norfolk Show is such a lovely day out and brings out the best in this county. We love coming along and being with people - it really is just the best day out.

People have also been enjoying not only the front page competition, but the other offerings, such as a Norfolk quiz with the chance to win a seven-night stay at Richardson’s Hemsby Beach Holiday Park, and free face painting.

There was also a special virtual reality headset, which took people right from the showground to half a dozen other locations across the county, including some of Norfolk's most scenic locations, including the cliffs at Sheringham, to the King’s Lynn Custom House.

Laura Gardner, promotions manager, said: “It has been so nice to see the children getting involved, and getting creative with this.”

Vicki Blake, left, director of events, and Millie Sadler, promotions manager, at the EDP tent at the Royal Norfolk Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Entries for the competition will be judged by David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press, with the winner featuring in the EDP on July 6.