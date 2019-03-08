Search

The EDP celebrates Norfolk's 100 most inspiring women with wine, chat, and a speech by a (very welcome) man!

PUBLISHED: 17:01 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:01 10 October 2019

Attendees at the Inspiring Women of Norfolk lunch at Brasteds Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Attendees at the Inspiring Women of Norfolk lunch at Brasteds Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Archant 2019

The EDP has celebrated the 100 most inspiring women of Norfolk at a lunch at Brasted's restaurant in Framingham Pigot today (Thursday, October 10th). The restaurant was almost entirely taken over by women - although editor of the EDP, David Powles, was allowed to attend!

EDP editor David Powles gave an uplifting speech Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019EDP editor David Powles gave an uplifting speech Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Brasted's restaurant was abuzz today as the EDP celebrated Norfolk's 100 most inspiring women.

EDP readers have been sending in nominations for the past three months and after a deluge of suggestions, the top 100 were chosen by a judging panel made up of our sponsors, Adnams, BDO, Birketts, Norwich High School for Girls and Spire Norwich Hospital.

In his welcome speech, EDP editor David Powles apologised for being a man but invited the assembled women to throw spoons, knives and forks if, at any point, he slipped into 'mansplaining' territory.

Fortunately, this did not occur and Mr Powles was able to finish his speech unscathed.

Inspiring woman, Anna Mudeka, founder, The Mudeka Foundation Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Inspiring woman, Anna Mudeka, founder, The Mudeka Foundation Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

"One of our many roles as a regional media operator is to celebrate and share the successes of its people and that's what today is about, an unashamed gathering to revel in the passion, determination, enthusiasm, dedication and sheer talent all of you have shown." he said.

Project organiser, Liz Nice, Archant's creative director, added, 'Sometimes, when you stick your neck out, try and do something a bit out of the ordinary, work long hours at the expense perhaps of family or friends, you can ask yourself if it is worth it. Today, you can see that it is. Your efforts are inspiring people to do better and be better. And next time the doubt creeps in - we're women, you know it will! - remember today. You're inspiring! Just by being you. Well done.'

Most of the women nominated were in attendance at the lunch, along with some family members, carers and representatives from the sponsors.

Guests enjoying the lunch at Brasteds Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Guests enjoying the lunch at Brasteds Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Brasted's put on a delicious spread - salmon or pumpkin for main course and citrus lemon parfait for dessert.

'As always their food and service was top notch,' said Claire Laurence-Couzens, one of the 100 inspiring women of Norfolk and founder of One Voice Glee. 'What a great event!'

Minnie Moll, chief executive, retail, at Jarrold, and also one of the 100 women added, 'There's been such a lovely feeling in the room with all the women talking together. It is wonderful to be here.'

All the 100 women received a commemorative magazine featuring their stories and the reasons why they were nominated.

Creative director Liz Nice gave a speech Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Creative director Liz Nice gave a speech Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Warm congratulations to them all.

Find out who the 100 most inspiring women in Norfolk of 2019 are here

