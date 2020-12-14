Published: 2:35 PM December 14, 2020 Updated: 3:05 PM December 14, 2020

EDP survey - How will your Christmas change this year? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's been an unusual year, and few of us thought we'd still be living under restrictions come the festive season.

But now the big day will be different for many of us, as we remain under tiered restrictions and the rule of three households bubble - which will come into play from December 23 to December 27.

We'd like to know how your Christmas will change this year - take our anonymous and quick survey.

Loading…











