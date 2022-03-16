EDP appeal: More than £10,000 raised in a week

Militiamen help an old woman crossing a bridge destroyed by artillery, as she tries to flee, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. - Credit: AP

Generous readers moved by the plight of refugees fleeing war in Ukraine have so far raised more than £10,000 for the EDP's appeal to help them.

The ongoing violence in the country has forced more than three million people to leave their homes to escape heavy fighting, shelling and air strikes, following the Russian invasion.

In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis, this newspaper launched its Aid for Ukraine appeal to raise vital funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to help key charities deliver emergency response aid on the ground in the war-torn country and neighbouring states.

And in just over a week, generous supporters have raised more than £10,000 for the cause.

Money raised helps support Ukrainian refugees who have fled to reception centres and camps in neighbouring countries for safety. - Credit: Anthony Upton/DEC

EDP editor David Powles said: "To raise this much in just eight days is a superb effort and shows how people have taken the plight of Ukraine and its people to their hearts.

"This money will make a significant contribution to helping thousands of people during their time of need.

"However, we would urge people not to stop here, every pound counts so if you haven't donated yet, please consider doing so."

The EDP is calling on readers in Norfolk and Waveney to raise vital funds for the DEC Ukraine appeal. - Credit: Archant

To donate to the EDP's appeal visit justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine