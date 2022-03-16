News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

EDP appeal: More than £10,000 raised in a week

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 5:26 PM March 16, 2022
Local militiamen help an old woman crossing a bridge destroyed by artillery, as she tries to flee, o

Militiamen help an old woman crossing a bridge destroyed by artillery, as she tries to flee, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. - Credit: AP

Generous readers moved by the plight of refugees fleeing war in Ukraine have so far raised more than £10,000 for the EDP's appeal to help them.

The ongoing violence in the country has forced more than three million people to leave their homes to escape heavy fighting, shelling and air strikes, following the Russian invasion.

In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis, this newspaper launched its Aid for Ukraine appeal to raise vital funds for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to help key charities deliver emergency response aid on the ground in the war-torn country and neighbouring states.

And in just over a week, generous supporters have raised more than £10,000 for the cause.

Kristina * , a member of the Roma minority in Ukraine, at Lwowska reception centre on the outskirts

Money raised helps support Ukrainian refugees who have fled to reception centres and camps in neighbouring countries for safety. - Credit: Anthony Upton/DEC

EDP editor David Powles said: "To raise this much in just eight days is a superb effort and shows how people have taken the plight of Ukraine and its people to their hearts.

 "This money will make a significant contribution to helping thousands of people during their time of need.

"However, we would urge people not to stop here, every pound counts so if you haven't donated yet, please consider doing so."            

The EDP is calling on readers in Norfolk and Waveney to raise vital funds for the DEC Ukraine appeal.

The EDP is calling on readers in Norfolk and Waveney to raise vital funds for the DEC Ukraine appeal. - Credit: Archant

To donate to the EDP's appeal visit justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine

Ukraine
Norfolk

Don't Miss

The Duck Inn has been named by The Times as one of the best places to go for a Sunday roast.

Norfolk gastropub named among best places for Sunday roast in the UK

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A time limit could be introduced at Queen's Square Car Park in Attleborough to boost trade in the to

Norfolk Live News

New trial to stop people 'abusing' free parking to begin

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Sherbourne House in Attleborough, Norfolk

Attleborough Four in a Bed contestants 'gutted' by guests' response

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Nirvana Health and Fitness in Lowestoft, which has been closed following Sentinel Leisure Trust's decision to cease trading.

Leisure and fitness operator ceases trading as sites close

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon