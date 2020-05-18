EDF workers sign up to deliver medication to Norfolk’s most vulnerable

An EDF inspector who has joined colleagues to help their communities by delivering medicine across Norfolk has spoken of the importance of such projects.

Bob Robson, is among 70 smart and technical field engineers from EDF Energy, who have offered to deliver essential prescriptions to vulnerable or shielding households across Norfolk.

EDF Energy and Boots joined forces at the start of May to ensure people who cannot get to their local pharmacies access their medication.

Mr Robson has been volunteering for three weeks now and said it was an opportunity he would never usually have to help people.

On a typical day, he will make between 20 and 27 deliveries to people at home, as well as care homes.

Mr Robson, who is a quality assessor inspector, said: “Helping the community is really rewarding and I’m glad to be playing my part. It also helps me personally as it allows me to keep some sort of routine.

“I’ve helped friends with fundraising for some small charities, but have never volunteered on a large-scale like this before. This has given me the opportunity to help those who are really in need, which is a great feeling.

“Everyone that I deliver to is really grateful for our work as they can’t get out to pick things up for themselves, whether it be because of physical restrictions or fear of being in public during this time. Some of the people I deliver to don’t see anyone else all day, so I think seeing me provides a little bit of much needed human interaction.”

With many people he delivers to unable to physically leave the house or worried about being around others, he said projects like this were giving Norfolk communities more options.

He added: “This pandemic is affecting so many people’s mental health so if projects like this can take away even a small amount of stress, it is doing a great thing.

“There is a massive workforce in the local community playing their part; whether it be keeping the water and electricity running, cleaning the streets or working for the NHS.

“Everyone is pulling together to make a difference and the sense of community spirit has been lovely to see.”

