WATCH: Ed Sheeran sends message to 'awesome' Norwich teen with brain tumour

PUBLISHED: 13:29 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 26 July 2019

Ed Sheeran has sent a message to a teenager with a brain tumour. Picture Submitted.

A Norwich teenager with a brain tumour has been left overjoyed after receiving an 'out-of-the-blue' video message from popstar Ed Sheeran.

In the video, the Suffolk born superstar thanked Maisie Lossau, who was diagnosed with a brain tumour in January 2016, for liking his music and added "I like you. You're awesome."

Maisie's mother Dawn Lossau said that when the 14-year-old saw the video she couldn't speak at first and then said she would scream if she could.

Mrs Lossau, from Spixworth, added: "I'm still reeling. It made Maisie's day. This was beyond what we could ever imagine. We just hoped for a picture and this is a million times better.

Maisie was speechless when she recieved the video message from the popstar. Picture: Dawn LossauMaisie was speechless when she recieved the video message from the popstar. Picture: Dawn Lossau

"The biggest thing is that it made Maisie smile and that is the most important thing."

She also said it proved that 28-year-old Ed Sheeran, who is known being pop's nice guy, lives up to his reputation.

The video landed in Mrs Lossau's work inbox yesterday morning to her complete surprise. A few months ago at a party, she had met someone who had a connection to Ed Sheeran and mentioned Maisie, but didn't expect anything from it.

John Barrowman is another celebrity who has sent support to Maisie. Picture: Dawn LossauJohn Barrowman is another celebrity who has sent support to Maisie. Picture: Dawn Lossau

She said: "So when I got the video message at work out-of-the-blue there weren't words to describe the excitement. I shared it with all my colleagues and I didn't get a chance to show Maisie until I got home."

Ed Sheeran has joined Dr Who star, John Barrowman, in sending well-wishes to Maisie. The American entertainer wrote a hand-written message and posed for a picture following a performance of his show, Fabulous, at Norwich Theatre Royal on June 26 this year.

Maisie was diagnosed with a brain tumour three years ago and immediately had surgery at Addenbrooke's hospital which successfully removed 80pc of her tumour. She experienced severe complications after surgery and was no longer able to walk, breathe, eat or drink by herself.

The video message from Ed Sheeran left Maisie Lossau 'speechless'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe video message from Ed Sheeran left Maisie Lossau 'speechless'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Last year, the family found out that Maisie's tumour was growing again and she is now on a course of chemotherapy. Mrs Lossau said that she has regained some movement and is doing better than the past few years.

The family will be fundraising for a new wheelchair, for more information https://bit.ly/2lOo0a4

