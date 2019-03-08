Search

Ed Sheeran sends message to boy with rare brain tumour

PUBLISHED: 15:05 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 26 April 2019

Charlie Stephenson, nine, from Martham, has a rare brain tumour but has been sent messages of support by a host of celebrities. Picture: Submitted

The family of a nine-year-old boy who has been diagnosed with a rare brain tumour say they have been overwhelmed by the heartfelt messages of support they have received from a host of celebrities.

Charlie with his mum Soeli. Picture: SubmittedCharlie with his mum Soeli. Picture: Submitted

Pop star Ed Sheeran alongside magician Dynamo and actor Clive Standen have all sent their best wishes to Charlie Stephenson from Martham.

The youngster was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) in February after undergoing tests on what his parents thought was a lazy eye.

The condition affects people's eyesight, mobility and communication as the tumour grows.

In order to ease their son's deterioration, his parents, Soeli and Tony Stephenson, are hoping to raise £125,000 to fund a procedure which is not available on the NHS.

Ed Sheeran thanked Charlie for liking his music and sent him his well wishes. Picture: Elliot HolmanEd Sheeran thanked Charlie for liking his music and sent him his well wishes. Picture: Elliot Holman

Ed Sheeran read about Charlie's story on social media and sent him a video expressing his support.

In the video Ed is wearing a red hoodie - Charlie's favourite colour - and says: “Thank you very much for liking my music. I hope this makes your day. Lots of love.”

Kayleigh Oliver, 33, a close family friend, has set up a JustGiving page, which has raised more than £59,000 since it was launched last month.

Miss Oliver said Charlie could not believe it when he saw the video.

Charlie Stephenson, nine, who has been diagnosed with a rare brain tumour, with his mum, Soeli, and dad, Tony, from Martham. Picture: SubmittedCharlie Stephenson, nine, who has been diagnosed with a rare brain tumour, with his mum, Soeli, and dad, Tony, from Martham. Picture: Submitted

“He didn't think it was Ed at first but when he realised it was he was in shock,” she said.

“The support has helped a lot and we have had a number of donations off the back of it.

“We are so grateful for all the support we are getting.”

A number of fundraising events have already taken place including a 140-mile cycling challenge, a 20-mile walk and the campaign Turn Martham Red for Charlie, which has seen businesses decorating their premises in the colour red.

A fundraising event at Charlie's martial arts class. Picture: SubmittedA fundraising event at Charlie's martial arts class. Picture: Submitted

The nine-year-old has also received heartwarming messages of support from one his favourite magicians Dynamo on Twitter and actor Clive Standen on Instagram.

The next fundraising event is an auction on Friday, April 26, at the Kings Arms pub in Martham which begins at 7.30pm.

This will be followed by a tractor rolling rally on Sunday at Martham Village Green.

For more information visit the Team Charlie Stephenson Facebook page.

