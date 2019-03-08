Exclusive

Meet the man who takes care of Ed Sheeran

Stuart Camp and Ed Sheeran Archant

Stuart Camp, Ed Sheeran's Manager from Bury St Edmunds, has been alongside the singer-songwriter for every step of his rise from ambitious unknown to the world's biggest-selling global superstar.

Stuart Camp and Ed Sheeran Stuart Camp and Ed Sheeran

This weekend see's Stuart return to Suffolk where Ed's 30-month tour is finishing in their home county. They are celebrating the fact that Ed is the most successful touring musician in history. Stuart founded his company Grumpy Old Management in 2015, he is a vocal opponent of abuse of secondary ticketing.

Ahead of this weekend's homecoming concerts, this extraordinary man talks to Gina Long about his Suffolk roots.

What is your connection to East Anglia?

I was born in Bishops Stortford but moved to Bury St Edmunds when I was 11 - my immediate family are still there.

What is your East Anglian Heaven i.e. what do you love most about living in East Anglia?

I don't get to come back too often - usually only a couple of times a year to see family around Christmas or Easter - so, really it's a time / period of family gatherings really that East Anglia gives to me.

What is your East Anglian Hell i.e. what you hate most about living here?

I've been based in London since the late 90s so I think it would be rude to comment on what I'd hate about it most but it may be about how flat it is.

What's your favourite East Anglian restaurant?

In all honesty, I have very fond memories of Wimpy in BSE. They served you on real plates so I'm sticking with that being a restaurant. I'm not the sort of person to have a favourite, regular restaurant anywhere.

What's your favourite way to spend an East Anglian evening?

Pub with mates

What's your favourite East Anglian landmark?

The sight of the sugar beet factory as you drive up the A14. It's a sign that you are 10 mins from home. Sometimes you can even see it before you smell it!

What's the best thing that happens in East Anglia every year?

Reunions.

What your specialist Mastermind subject?

Anything to do with Star Wars.

What is always in your fridge?

Disappointment. I'm always in some state of jet leg/body clock oddness, so am a regular 3am fridge visitor. At home it will be mostly empty with the exception of things to make a gourmet meal I don't have the skill or patience to do. If I'm away, it will just be a frozen Snickers bar which is inedible.

What's your simple philosophy of life?

Treat others as you wish to be treated yourself.

What's your favourite film?

It changes with the wind but will always be one of the Holy Trinity of - Alien, The Empire Strikes Back or The Dark Knight. I could watch any of those on a loop forever.

What was your first job?

Padley's Chicken Factory in Bury St Eds at 16. Is it still there? Not the place you want to come home from on your first day and find Chicken for dinner (true story).

What is your most treasured possession?

My health.

Who do you admire most?

Anyone who can stand up to the horrendous political and social climates both here and in the US with dignity and restraint.

What is your biggest indulgence?

I can't say No to a Cheesecake. Or a Banoffee Pie. Or an Eton Mess.

What do you like about yourself most?

I do always try and see things from someone else's perspective … before I say Sod Off.

What's your worst character trait?

Overuse of 'Amazing', 'Totally' and 'Let's See'.

Where is your favourite holiday destination?

Home with my wife Liberty and the animals. I spend most of my life travelling, so I don't want to go away when I can be at home.

Best day of your life?

There have been a lot of highlights, but meeting Peter Jackson and seeing the second Hobbit film months before it was finished is still a buzz.

What's your favourite breakfast?

Chinese Congee. I'd eat it all day.

What's your favourite tipple?

Not a frequent drinker, but Vodka and Ginger Ale is one I'd ALMOST drink for pleasure rather than its effect.

What's your hidden talent?

I'm a demon at FIFA.

When were you most embarrassed?

I've got better, but have always found any sort of public speaking awkward. Not that I've cocked anything up I don't think…

What's your earliest memory?

Throwing toys on the floor repeatedly for my sister to pick up.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

I've honestly never given it any thought…something to get the party started as don't want people being sad.

Tell us something people don't know about you?

I'm a Heavy Metal nut.

What's the worst thing anyone has ever said to you?

You could be a dustman (school careers advice when I said I wanted to work with music).

Will you be going along to the Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk Exhibition?

Yes, I'm looking forward to seeing it. This exhibition is the brainchild of Ed's father John Sheeran, who has spent several months overseeing every aspect of it. The opening coincides with Ed's four homecoming concerts and runs from 20 Aug - 3rd May '20. It features various portraits and exclusive photography as well as some personal items that portray Ed's journey to where he is now.

What would you like to tell our readers about most?

My day job is bringing me to Suffolk this weekend - it's very special that we finish this 30 month tour at home.

Kindly note if you're thinking of going along to the Ed Sheeran Made in Suffolk exhibition, which is free to attend, it must be booked online and it runs 20 August 2019 - 3rd May 2020.

