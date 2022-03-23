News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Meet the Ed Sheeran lookalike from Hunstanton who was 'mobbed' at Wembley

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 2:52 PM March 23, 2022
Updated: 3:22 PM March 23, 2022
Ed Sheeran lookalike

Chris Marks-Burton, who often gets asked if he's Ed Sheeran - Credit: Chris Bishop

Diners do a double take if they look in the kitchen at a seaside chippy.

For behind the fryer at Henry's at Hunstanton is a dead-ringer for Ed Sheeran.

Head fryer Chris Marks-Burton, who has run the kitchen at the seafront takeaway and restaurant for three years, frequently gets asked by customers if he's been moonlighting on his music career.

Ed Sheeran and LadBaby visited Waveney Foodbank on Tuesday, December 21.

Ed Sheeran playing at the Waveney Foodbank in December - Credit: PA

The 26-year-old Ed Sheeran fan has also been stopped in the street by fans of the ginger-haired Suffolk songster and asked for a selfie.

"I went to Wembley once to see Ed play live and I got mobbed afterwards," he said. "They thought I was him, there were loads of people taking my picture. If I had a pound for every time someone asked me for a photo I'd have thousands.

Ed Sheeran lookalike 2

Chris Marks Burton behind the ranges at Henry's in Hunstanton, where customers often ask if he's Ed Sheeran - Credit: Chris Bishop

"I was in Sainsbury's the other day and this woman said: 'You look just like Ed Sheeran.'

"I said I wish I had his money. It was really funny, like right in the middle of Sainsbury's.

Most Read

  1. 1 'I really like the accent' - Joe Pasquale has moved to Norfolk
  2. 2 Calls made to remove car which has been stuck in tree for months
  3. 3 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk
  1. 4 Garage owner denies running residential area 'like a scrapyard'
  2. 5 Man in his 60s found dead in city street
  3. 6 Norwich man died of Covid following hospital appointments
  4. 7 Two places in Norfolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England
  5. 8 Ambulance staff told to 'drop and go' and ignore calls as demand soars
  6. 9 School coach being investigated for offences involving hundreds of children
  7. 10 Lidl and Morrisons recall products due to safety concerns

"I don't even think I look like him that much, but a lot of people say I do."

Mr Marks-Burton, who lives in Heacham, has even been approached by a lookalikes agency, which he turned down because he is happy at the chippy.

Ed Sheeran lookalike

Chris Marks-Burton has even been approached by a lookalikes agency because of his resemblance to Ed Sheeran - Credit: Chris Bishop

He said he enjoys Ed Sheeran's music, adding: "I like him, I really like his writing.

"My favourite song is probably The City. Supermarket Flower, that's a good'un as well."

Apart from his music, Ed Sheeran is renowned for his love of one chip shop staple - Heinz tomato sauce.

While Mr Marks-Burton enjoys pouring it on his chips as well, he hasn't gone quite as far as getting a tattoo featuring it, like Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran lookalike

Chris Marks-Burton at Henry's in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Jane Wallis, who owns Henry's said customers often commented on the resemblance.

"It happens all the time," she said. "He's had photos taken, he's renowned in the town."

Hunstanton News

Don't Miss

Train operator Greater Anglia was the first transport provider to take the WildEast pledge

Breckland Council

Could this Norfolk town get a new train station?

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired

Video

7 celebrities that come to Norfolk for their holidays

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
A body has been discovered at Mousehold Heath in Norwich, with police cordons still in place two days later

Man found dead on Mousehold Heath is named

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Cowles Drove in Hockwold from Station Road.

Police and villagers cite drug and noise fears over festival return

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon