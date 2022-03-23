Meet the Ed Sheeran lookalike from Hunstanton who was 'mobbed' at Wembley
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Diners do a double take if they look in the kitchen at a seaside chippy.
For behind the fryer at Henry's at Hunstanton is a dead-ringer for Ed Sheeran.
Head fryer Chris Marks-Burton, who has run the kitchen at the seafront takeaway and restaurant for three years, frequently gets asked by customers if he's been moonlighting on his music career.
The 26-year-old Ed Sheeran fan has also been stopped in the street by fans of the ginger-haired Suffolk songster and asked for a selfie.
"I went to Wembley once to see Ed play live and I got mobbed afterwards," he said. "They thought I was him, there were loads of people taking my picture. If I had a pound for every time someone asked me for a photo I'd have thousands.
"I was in Sainsbury's the other day and this woman said: 'You look just like Ed Sheeran.'
"I said I wish I had his money. It was really funny, like right in the middle of Sainsbury's.
Most Read
- 1 'I really like the accent' - Joe Pasquale has moved to Norfolk
- 2 Calls made to remove car which has been stuck in tree for months
- 3 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk
- 4 Garage owner denies running residential area 'like a scrapyard'
- 5 Man in his 60s found dead in city street
- 6 Norwich man died of Covid following hospital appointments
- 7 Two places in Norfolk named among best afternoon tea spots in England
- 8 Ambulance staff told to 'drop and go' and ignore calls as demand soars
- 9 School coach being investigated for offences involving hundreds of children
- 10 Lidl and Morrisons recall products due to safety concerns
"I don't even think I look like him that much, but a lot of people say I do."
Mr Marks-Burton, who lives in Heacham, has even been approached by a lookalikes agency, which he turned down because he is happy at the chippy.
He said he enjoys Ed Sheeran's music, adding: "I like him, I really like his writing.
"My favourite song is probably The City. Supermarket Flower, that's a good'un as well."
Apart from his music, Ed Sheeran is renowned for his love of one chip shop staple - Heinz tomato sauce.
While Mr Marks-Burton enjoys pouring it on his chips as well, he hasn't gone quite as far as getting a tattoo featuring it, like Sheeran.
Jane Wallis, who owns Henry's said customers often commented on the resemblance.
"It happens all the time," she said. "He's had photos taken, he's renowned in the town."