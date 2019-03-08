Video

Sheep of You! - Ed Sheeran sculpture a hit as crowds flock to art trail

'Ed Sheeram' painted by artist Amanda Church is part of the first Eye Sheep Art Trail. Picture: The Blossom Charity The Blossom Charity

He has sold over 150 million records worldwide but now Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has also provided the inspiration for one of the life-size decorated sheep on an art trail.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Visitors are flocking to see the first Eye Sheep Art Trail with 24 sculptures sponsored by local businesses and painted by local artists, along with seven decorated lambs, that have gone on display around the town until September 6.

The event has been organised by The Blossom Charity, which is based in the town with the theme chosen in celebration of Eye's historic connection to the Suffolk wool trade.

24 life-size sheep painted by local artists are on display as part of the first Eye Sheep Art Trail. Picture: The Blossom Charity 24 life-size sheep painted by local artists are on display as part of the first Eye Sheep Art Trail. Picture: The Blossom Charity

'Ed Sheeram' has been painted by artist Amanda Church and after hearing about the sheep trail the musician signed a T-shirt adding "Be the best ewe" that can be seen on display in Cafeye on Broad Street.

Other celebrity endorsed sheep include 'Hilda' on which Diss-based musician Rick Wakeman collaborated with the artist Alfie Carpenter.

The painted sculptures that are part of Eye Sheep Art Trail will be auctioned in September. Picture: The Blossom Charity The painted sculptures that are part of Eye Sheep Art Trail will be auctioned in September. Picture: The Blossom Charity

Suffolk-based Royal Ballet star Gary Avis worked with artist Victoria Sebag-Montefiore on a sheep called 'The Father Shepherd Sheep' based on the folk costume the dancer wears for his role of Father Shepherd in the ballet A Winter's Tale.

Meanwhile a story-book themed sheep 'Storytime' features designs that have been produced by children at Eye Primary School.

Raymond the sheep is on the trail. #EyeSheepArtTrail #Admin #Sheep Hi, I’m Raymond the Hartismere Sheep, I am helping to raise money and awareness of mental health issues. Hartismere school is trying to ... https://t.co/6qYEFSTkcZ pic.twitter.com/EZpEnn98is — Hartismere School (@Hartismere) July 17, 2019

Charity founder Bridget McIntyre said: "This has been about six months in the planning. We are quite a small charity but 27 companies have come on board to sponsor the sheep and then we found 30 artists to paint them and we have had some fantastic collaborations, including Rick Wakeman and Gary Avis.

"We used lots of creative ways to engage with people. To reach Ed Sheeran we did a little film on Facebook and someone got it through to him.

‘The Father Shepherd Sheep’ done in collaboration with Royal Ballet star Gary Avis; and 'Hilda' a collaboration between Rick Wakeman and Alfie Carpenter. Pictures: The Blossom Charity ‘The Father Shepherd Sheep’ done in collaboration with Royal Ballet star Gary Avis; and 'Hilda' a collaboration between Rick Wakeman and Alfie Carpenter. Pictures: The Blossom Charity

"Maggi Hambling was also going to do one but she hurt her arm so instead one of her protégées Chris Newson has done an amazing blue and white sheep called The Ipswich Town Sheep. But Maggi has also donated a picture that we going to auction."

Visitors use a map to discover the sculptures which are on display across the town, while there is a kid's quiz to discover the painted lambs in shop windows.

'Ed Sheeram' painted by artist Amanda Church is part of the first Eye Sheep Art Trail. Picture: The Blossom Charity 'Ed Sheeram' painted by artist Amanda Church is part of the first Eye Sheep Art Trail. Picture: The Blossom Charity

All the sheep will be auctioned at Kenton Hall on September 12. The money raised will enable the charity, which aims to inspire and increase confidence in women and young people, to continue providing programmes and resources.

- For full details of the trail and to download a map visit eyesheeparttrail.co.uk