Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Sheep of You! - Ed Sheeran sculpture a hit as crowds flock to art trail

PUBLISHED: 13:49 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:22 19 July 2019

‘Ed Sheeram’ painted by artist Amanda Church is part of the first Eye Sheep Art Trail. Picture: The Blossom Charity

'Ed Sheeram' painted by artist Amanda Church is part of the first Eye Sheep Art Trail. Picture: The Blossom Charity

The Blossom Charity

He has sold over 150 million records worldwide but now Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has also provided the inspiration for one of the life-size decorated sheep on an art trail.

Visitors are flocking to see the first Eye Sheep Art Trail with 24 sculptures sponsored by local businesses and painted by local artists, along with seven decorated lambs, that have gone on display around the town until September 6.

The event has been organised by The Blossom Charity, which is based in the town with the theme chosen in celebration of Eye's historic connection to the Suffolk wool trade.

24 life-size sheep painted by local artists are on display as part of the first Eye Sheep Art Trail. Picture: The Blossom Charity24 life-size sheep painted by local artists are on display as part of the first Eye Sheep Art Trail. Picture: The Blossom Charity

'Ed Sheeram' has been painted by artist Amanda Church and after hearing about the sheep trail the musician signed a T-shirt adding "Be the best ewe" that can be seen on display in Cafeye on Broad Street.

Other celebrity endorsed sheep include 'Hilda' on which Diss-based musician Rick Wakeman collaborated with the artist Alfie Carpenter.

The painted sculptures that are part of Eye Sheep Art Trail will be auctioned in September. Picture: The Blossom CharityThe painted sculptures that are part of Eye Sheep Art Trail will be auctioned in September. Picture: The Blossom Charity

Suffolk-based Royal Ballet star Gary Avis worked with artist Victoria Sebag-Montefiore on a sheep called 'The Father Shepherd Sheep' based on the folk costume the dancer wears for his role of Father Shepherd in the ballet A Winter's Tale.

Meanwhile a story-book themed sheep 'Storytime' features designs that have been produced by children at Eye Primary School.

Charity founder Bridget McIntyre said: "This has been about six months in the planning. We are quite a small charity but 27 companies have come on board to sponsor the sheep and then we found 30 artists to paint them and we have had some fantastic collaborations, including Rick Wakeman and Gary Avis.

"We used lots of creative ways to engage with people. To reach Ed Sheeran we did a little film on Facebook and someone got it through to him.

‘The Father Shepherd Sheep’ done in collaboration with Royal Ballet star Gary Avis; and 'Hilda' a collaboration between Rick Wakeman and Alfie Carpenter. Pictures: The Blossom Charity‘The Father Shepherd Sheep’ done in collaboration with Royal Ballet star Gary Avis; and 'Hilda' a collaboration between Rick Wakeman and Alfie Carpenter. Pictures: The Blossom Charity

"Maggi Hambling was also going to do one but she hurt her arm so instead one of her protégées Chris Newson has done an amazing blue and white sheep called The Ipswich Town Sheep. But Maggi has also donated a picture that we going to auction."

Visitors use a map to discover the sculptures which are on display across the town, while there is a kid's quiz to discover the painted lambs in shop windows.

'Ed Sheeram' painted by artist Amanda Church is part of the first Eye Sheep Art Trail. Picture: The Blossom Charity'Ed Sheeram' painted by artist Amanda Church is part of the first Eye Sheep Art Trail. Picture: The Blossom Charity

All the sheep will be auctioned at Kenton Hall on September 12. The money raised will enable the charity, which aims to inspire and increase confidence in women and young people, to continue providing programmes and resources.

- For full details of the trail and to download a map visit eyesheeparttrail.co.uk

Most Read

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Residents’ anger over vandalism and drug use in north Norwich

Residents have spoken of problems in the area after cars were vandalised in the Silver Street and Silver Road area of Norwich. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

I waited 12 hours for the RAC - and when they turned up at 3.30am, they wouldn’t fix my car

Wendy Williams, who was left waiting for 12 hours for assistance from the RAC after her car broke down Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich doctor accused of prescribing strong painkillers unnecessarily

Stock photo of a doctor with a patient. Photo: Getty

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Student died after losing control of car

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Run Norwich 2019: Everything you need to know

Runners get started at last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Epic Action Imagery
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists