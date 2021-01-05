News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Walking With The Wounded co-founder to step down

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:55 PM January 5, 2021   
Ed Parker, co-founder and chief executive of the military charity Walking With The Wounded, who is stepping down from the role in March. 

The co-founder and chief executive of the military charity Walking With The Wounded is stepping down after 10 years in the role, saying he is "very proud" of what it has achieved so far.

Ed Parker is leaving the charity, based at Stody in north Norfolk, a decade after he set it up with Simon Daglish a decade ago in order to help injured servicemen and women in their career transition from military to civilian life. 

Fergus Williams, the charity's current director of operations, will take up the top job after Mr Parker steps down at the end of March. 

Mr Parker said: "There is always a danger that founders overstay their welcome and I want to avoid that.

"I feel very proud of what we have collectively achieved, and I know that in the future many more thousands of veterans and their family members will benefit from the innovative, timely, impactful services that Walking With The Wounded provides. I will miss it hugely, but I know it is in very safe hands.”

Mr Parker said the charity was in good health and had a talented team who could take it further over the next 10 years. 

Fergus Williams is taking over the job of chief executive at Walking With The Wounded.

Walking With The Wounded has helped more than 10,000 ex-military and their families over the past 10 years. It works with employment advisors and mental health therapists across the country and, as well as Norfolk, has offices at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London and in Manchester. 

Its programmes have included Step Into Health, the first employment pathway between the British Armed Forces and the NHS, and a joint venture with the the forces employment charity, RFEA called Project Nova, which helps reduce reoffending among ex-service people in custody.

Mr Williams, who joined Walking With The Wounded eight years ago, said: "Despite the challenging year we have all experienced, the charity and the team are stronger and more resilient.

"I am honored to lead Walking With The Wounded into its next phase of growth and to continue to develop and deliver expert services and vital support for those who served.”

The charity has continued to work throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, and, along with the NHS, has launched a new 'High Intensity Service' for veterans with mental health issues.

