Search

Advanced search

Theatre group in desperate bid to find new home after OPEN collapse

PUBLISHED: 10:50 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 17 April 2020

Echo Youth Theatre has been forced to hunt for a new home following the collapse of OPEN Norwich Picture: ECHO YOUTH THEATRE

Echo Youth Theatre has been forced to hunt for a new home following the collapse of OPEN Norwich Picture: ECHO YOUTH THEATRE

ECHO YOUTH THEATRE

A volunteer-led theatre group which provides youngsters a springboard into the arts has been left with a fight to make the show go on following the collapse of OPEN Norwich.

Echo Youth theatre performance of Hairspray Easter weekend 2019 Photo: Mathew WoodmanEcho Youth theatre performance of Hairspray Easter weekend 2019 Photo: Mathew Woodman

Echo Youth Theatre launched in 2017 and has called the Bank Plain venue its home ever since, holding workshops, rehearsals and shows within the iconic building’s walls.

However, after the charity announced it was heading into liquidation, the group has been left to hunt for a new home - for both its on stage and off stage operations.

And if it is unable to do this it would see months of hard work and rehearsals go to waste, with the future of its upcoming production of Footloose now up in the air.

The group, which has more than 120 members aged between seven and 19, provides a wide range of activities for young people, from dancing, to acting and puppetry.

Members of Echo Youth Theatre, which is hunting for a new home. Picture: Echo Youth TheatreMembers of Echo Youth Theatre, which is hunting for a new home. Picture: Echo Youth Theatre

MORE: ‘It’s just so devastating’ - OPEN chief speaks of heartache after charity and venue closes

You may also want to watch:

Dan Raymer, its co-founder and artistic director, said it would be devastating for the young people involved if they were unable to find a new home.

He said: “It’s such a great shame things have gone the way they have for OPEN, because it has been our home ever since we started and the staff there have always been so welcoming.

“It’s such a great venue - we would use parts of it for rehearsals and workshops but it was also the perfect place for us to hold our performances and shows.”

The group is now having to search for alternative premises, even if it means having to hold rehearsals and performances at different venues.

Mr Raymer added: “The most important thing for us at the moment is to find somewhere to put on the show, but ultimately in the long term we need a permanent home. We really just need a space.

MORE: David Powles: Fantastic charity and venue MUST continue to be asset for city

“We began auditioning for Footloose in November and were rehearsing three times a week from January. The show was originally going to be in April but we had to postpone it because of the lockdown, but it would be such a shame for it not to happen at all.”

Can you help find the group a new home? Contact dan@echoyouththeatre.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich drug addict admits supplying undercover police officer

Previous police custody image of Sarah Harcourt. Photo: Suppplied

Great-grandmother dies from coronavirus days before 100th birthday

The family of a great-grandmother who passed away in care with suspected coronavirus, days before turning 100, are ‘in shock’ at her sudden death. Photo: Lisa Moore

Coronavirus: 15 more deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

A total of 148 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Rycroft Photo: OPEN Norwich

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police release guide to why you can and can’t go out

Police enforcing the lockdown in Cromer. The police have released new guidelines about what is considered a 'reasonable' reason to be out of your own home. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: CCTV footage shows burglar raiding vape shop

CCTV footage shows a burglar raiding cabinets at SkyLoft vape shop in Thetford. Picture: Louis Debenham

Full list of cancelled and rescheduled shows at Norwich Theatre Royal

We Will Rock You is one of the shows that has been rescheduled at Norwich Theatre Royal due to coronavirus Credit: Supplied by Norwich Theatre Royal

Norwich drug addict admits supplying undercover police officer

Previous police custody image of Sarah Harcourt. Photo: Suppplied

Coronavirus: 15 more deaths confirmed at Norfolk hospitals

A total of 148 people who had been diagnosed with the coronavirus have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz
Drive 24