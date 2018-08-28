Get your gifts wrapped and help raise funds for winter homelessness initiative

ECCH’s Charity Gift Wrap organiser Sharon Warner (far right) and her colleagues get in some practice for their wrapping session. Picture: East Coast Community Healthcare Archant

It’s a festive job that some enjoy and others may dread.

But as shoppers continue to search for those all-important Christmas gifts, there will be some seasonal salvation in Lowestoft this week.

Staff from East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) will be wrapping gifts on Wednesday to raise money for homeless and vulnerable people this Christmas.

Teams from the social enterprise, which provides community health services across Norfolk and Waveney, have volunteered to parcel up presents at the Britten Centre from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, December 12 for anyone who is willing to make a donation to the Thin Ice Project.

The project – which is an incentive run by the Access Community Trust charity – helps homeless and vulnerable people with emergency accommodation and specialist support during the winter season.

ECCH will also hold a charity Christmas wrap at their own headquarters in Hamilton House, Lowestoft next week so staff can donate money to have their own presents wrapped.

ECCH deputy head of estates and facilities, Sharon Warner, who is one of the organisers of the charity wrap, said: “As an organisation, we have worked alongside Access Community Trust to set up clinics for the homeless in GP surgeries and to raise money to support their initiatives in the past and we really believe in the value of the work they do.

“This seemed like a great idea to spread some goodwill and raise much needed funds this Christmas and we’re delighted so many of our staff have agreed to get involved.”