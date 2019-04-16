Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Norwich woman meets EastEnders star after losing more than seven stone

16 April, 2019 - 13:15
Ebony Warnes (right) met EastEnders actor Joe Swash at a Slimming World event. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Ebony Warnes (right) met EastEnders actor Joe Swash at a Slimming World event. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Slimming World

A woman from Norwich met TV star Joe Swash when she reached the finals of a national slimming competition.

Before Ebony Warnes lost more than seven stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming WorldBefore Ebony Warnes lost more than seven stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Ebony Warnes, 20, made the final of Slimming World's young slimmer of the year competition after losing more than seven stone and dropping from 17 stone 10lbs to 10 stone 9lbs.

Miss Warnes, who was introduced to former EastEnders star and king of the jungle Joe Swash when she attended the semi-final event, said she was “over the moon” with her achievements.

Speaking of her motivation to lose weight, she said: “I knew that I had an issue with my weight and that I needed to address it but like many young people I just didn't know where to start when it came to making healthier choices.

“I was starting to become more and more self-conscious, and my weight was affecting me in lots of different ways.

“I didn't want to eat in front of anyone because I worried that they were looking at me and judging me for the way I looked.”

While Ms Warnes missed out on being crowned the overall winner, she said she was proud of herself, adding: “My friends and family have all said that they are proud of my achievement – and I'm proud of myself too actually.”

Fellow East Anglian slimmers Hannah-Mae Taylor, 21, from Bungay, and Cassie Bishop, 21, from Attleborough also met Joe Swash who was “blown away” by the girls' achievements.

He said: “It takes a lot to turn your life around like that, so hats off.”

Most Read

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Delight for campaigners as beauty spot is spared from development

Michelle Newton, West Road resident, and Geoff Hood, Valley View resident at Costessey, delighted that a planning application for 83 homes on the field behind them off Farmland Road, has been rejected. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Lives are being torn apart’: Family’s heartache after son moves out of All Hallows hospital after 14 years

Ed Spashett, 32, has been living at the nursing home in Bungay for 14 years. Pictured here with his mother, Sandra Bell. Picture: Contributed by Sandra Bell

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Town centre road closed for seven weeks

Rothbury Road in Wymondham will be closed for seven weeks while the pavement is resurfaced. Photo: Google

‘It took them just four minutes to break-in’ - Snow hero devastated after thieves steal £4,000 worth of tools

Jonathan Court has had four of his chainsaws stolen. Picture: JONATHAN COURT

Rare Siberian bird spotted in Norfolk pub garden

A Pallas's warbler photographed at Weybourne Camp in 2015. Picture: MOSS TAYLOR

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists