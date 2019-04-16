Norwich woman meets EastEnders star after losing more than seven stone

Ebony Warnes (right) met EastEnders actor Joe Swash at a Slimming World event. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Slimming World

A woman from Norwich met TV star Joe Swash when she reached the finals of a national slimming competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ebony Warnes lost more than seven stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World Before Ebony Warnes lost more than seven stone. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World

Ebony Warnes, 20, made the final of Slimming World's young slimmer of the year competition after losing more than seven stone and dropping from 17 stone 10lbs to 10 stone 9lbs.

Miss Warnes, who was introduced to former EastEnders star and king of the jungle Joe Swash when she attended the semi-final event, said she was “over the moon” with her achievements.

Speaking of her motivation to lose weight, she said: “I knew that I had an issue with my weight and that I needed to address it but like many young people I just didn't know where to start when it came to making healthier choices.

“I was starting to become more and more self-conscious, and my weight was affecting me in lots of different ways.

“I didn't want to eat in front of anyone because I worried that they were looking at me and judging me for the way I looked.”

While Ms Warnes missed out on being crowned the overall winner, she said she was proud of herself, adding: “My friends and family have all said that they are proud of my achievement – and I'm proud of myself too actually.”

Fellow East Anglian slimmers Hannah-Mae Taylor, 21, from Bungay, and Cassie Bishop, 21, from Attleborough also met Joe Swash who was “blown away” by the girls' achievements.

He said: “It takes a lot to turn your life around like that, so hats off.”