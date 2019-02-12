Search

Missing six-year-old reunited with family by police

PUBLISHED: 15:51 24 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 24 February 2019

Police have reunited a missing six-year-old girl with her family. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

Police have reunited a missing six-year-old girl with her family. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

A missing six-year-old girl has been reunited with her family by police officers in Norwich.

The little girl was found and put back in touch with her family on Sunday (February 24), after police dispatched a large number of officers to the Eaton Park area of the city.

Sharing the good news on Twitter, Norwich police said: “The large police presence in the Eaton Park area a short time ago was due to a missing six-year-old, no threat to others persons.

“Thankfully officers have found missing six-year-old and she has been reunited with family.”

