Missing six-year-old reunited with family by police

Police have reunited a missing six-year-old girl with her family. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE

A missing six-year-old girl has been reunited with her family by police officers in Norwich.

The large police presence in the Eaton Park area a short time ago was due to a missing 6 year old, no threat to others persons. Thankfully officers have found missing 6 year old and has been reunited with family. #Sgt1668 pic.twitter.com/qzy6SPfnVZ — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) 24 February 2019

The little girl was found and put back in touch with her family on Sunday (February 24), after police dispatched a large number of officers to the Eaton Park area of the city.

Sharing the good news on Twitter, Norwich police said: “The large police presence in the Eaton Park area a short time ago was due to a missing six-year-old, no threat to others persons.

“Thankfully officers have found missing six-year-old and she has been reunited with family.”