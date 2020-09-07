Pitch and putt course closed until further notice following card reader failure

A pitch and putt course in a city park has been closed until further notice - because its card machine has broken.

On Monday afternoon, the card reader at Eaton Park’s course, which also offers foot golf, broke down, leaving players unable to pay for their rounds.

As a result, Norwich City Council, which runs the course, was forced to close it down, with Covid-19 restrictions preventing cash payments at the popular facility.

Posting on Twitter, a city council spokesman wrote: “Our pitch and putt course at Eaton Park is closed this afternoon and until further notice. This is due to a fault with our card reader.

“Massive apologies for any inconvenience caused - we are trying to get it fixed as soon as possible and will update below when it has been.”

The 18-hole course is one of two run by the city council, with the other based at Mousehold.