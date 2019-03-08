Choir says goodbye to conductor with spring concert

Christ Church Eaton choir. Picture: Christ Church Archant

A choir will be singing goodbye to its conductor of 16 years when it performs its spring concert.

The Eaton Parishes Choir and Orchestra concert will been the last time conductor Neil Ricketts performs with the choir.

Mr Ricketts is the organist at St John’s Cathedral, Norwich, and former organist of St Andrew’s Church in Eaton.

Claire MacArthur, who has accompanied the choir for more than 37 years, is also stepping down along with organisers Patrick and Carmela Furniss.

The final concert under Mr Ricketts’ direction will take place on Sunday March 31 at Christ Church, Eaton at 7pm.

The programme will include Stabat Mater by Gioachino Rossini and Messa di Gloria by Giacomo Puccini.

Mr Ricketts took over the choir in 2003. During his leadership it has performed a number of famous classical works with concerts throughout the year.