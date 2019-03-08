Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Choir says goodbye to conductor with spring concert

PUBLISHED: 10:56 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 20 March 2019

Christ Church Eaton choir. Picture: Christ Church

Christ Church Eaton choir. Picture: Christ Church

Archant

A choir will be singing goodbye to its conductor of 16 years when it performs its spring concert.

The Eaton Parishes Choir and Orchestra concert will been the last time conductor Neil Ricketts performs with the choir.

Mr Ricketts is the organist at St John’s Cathedral, Norwich, and former organist of St Andrew’s Church in Eaton.

Claire MacArthur, who has accompanied the choir for more than 37 years, is also stepping down along with organisers Patrick and Carmela Furniss.

The final concert under Mr Ricketts’ direction will take place on Sunday March 31 at Christ Church, Eaton at 7pm.

The programme will include Stabat Mater by Gioachino Rossini and Messa di Gloria by Giacomo Puccini.

Mr Ricketts took over the choir in 2003. During his leadership it has performed a number of famous classical works with concerts throughout the year.

Most Read

Man dies in Norfolk crash

A man has died in a crash on Magdalen High Road at Wiggenhall St Germans. File photo. Picture Google.

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

Final words of teenager who took his own life inscribed on memorial bench

A bench has been installed at Whitlingham Country Park in memory of Claudiu Cristea. Pictured is Claudiu's sister, Monica, 12. Picture: Archant

‘This road will become a folly’ - City council back NDR Western Link as plans protested

Norwich City Council have backed plans for the NDR Western Link, despite protests. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

New homes plan for former hospital site

The former Lowestoft Hospital site. According to the Waveney Local Plan, about 45 new homes are earmarked to be built on the land. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Man dies in Norfolk crash

A man has died in a crash on Magdalen High Road at Wiggenhall St Germans. File photo. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies in Norfolk crash

A man has died in a crash on Magdalen High Road at Wiggenhall St Germans. File photo. Picture Google.

Norfolk firm posts losses of £35m

Norfolk employer and contractor, Kier, has posted losses of £35.5m. Picture: Chris Biele

Car free day for Norwich is agreed by city council

The Greens called for Norwich to have a car-free day in September. Photo Steve Adams

New homes plan for former hospital site

The former Lowestoft Hospital site. According to the Waveney Local Plan, about 45 new homes are earmarked to be built on the land. Picture: Nick Butcher

City star ready for ‘tough game’ as Scotland prepare for artificial pitch in Kazakhstan

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean is away with Scotland Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists