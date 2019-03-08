How you could get paid to drink tea and eat cake

Search

PUBLISHED: 06:20 26 October 2019

Traditional English afternoon tea. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rixipix

A Norfolk based company are hiring part-time elderly Befrienders in the fight to tackle loneliness.

Home Instead Senior Care, which was founded in 1994, are looking for 'people people' in Dereham to work with the elderly to help improve their quality of life.

A spokesperson from Home Instead, said: "This home care service with the personal touch is different to any other care organisation in the area, providing a minimum of one hour home visits, but the focus being on companionship and loneliness prevention.

"We have part-time jobs available in Dereham, Holt, Wymondham, Norwich and the surrounding villages.

"Come and help us on our mission to end loneliness amongst our local elderly population by joining us as a care companion and elderly befriender."

Skills applicants need include, companionship, a drivers licence and the ability to make a good cup of tea. The job is paid £10.50 with holiday pay on top.

To find out more visit: www.homeinstead.co.uk/vacancies

