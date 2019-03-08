Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'We don't want anybody to get hurt' Popular gymnastics centre closes while safety concerns investigated

PUBLISHED: 12:46 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:46 22 July 2019

Easton Gym in Bawburgh Road, Easton. Pictrue: Google Maps

Easton Gym in Bawburgh Road, Easton. Pictrue: Google Maps

Archant

A popular gymnastics centre has been forced to close until further notice while health and safety concerns with a sprung floor are investigated.

Olympic gymnast Brinn Bevan has officially opened Easton Gymnastics Club’s new purpose built centre. Photo: Andrew Mickleburgh.Olympic gymnast Brinn Bevan has officially opened Easton Gymnastics Club’s new purpose built centre. Photo: Andrew Mickleburgh.

On Friday, July 19, young gymnasts and their parents arriving at Easton Sports and Leisure Centre, the home of Easton Gymnastics Club in Bawburgh Road, Bawburgh, were disappointed to find the gym was unexpectedly closed.

The sudden closure came after safety issues were found with the gym's floor track, leading the centre owners to take the decision to close the gym until further notice while the problem could be made safe. It means members of the club are having to find somewhere else to practice until further notice.

You may also want to watch:

Mark Ludton, the centre manager, said they had first become concerned after people noticed the floor was making unusual noises. He said: "We had somebody come out on Friday to do a review on some of our equipment and he found that there were a few little issues with the floor track."

Mr Ludton said the centre was told the floor, which is the around the size of half a football pitch, was not safe to be used until the issue was fully identified, adding: "With the information [from the inspection] we thought we couldn't allow gymnasts to come in and use the gym from a health and safety point of view, and because the floor is a major part of the hall you can't continue to run the club while there is a faulty floor so we took the decision to close.

"We obviously don't want anybody to get hurt."

Mr Ludton said closing the gym to its 750 members, some of whom train twice a week, was not an easy decision to make but that it had to put safety first. "Most people have been very understanding because at the end of the day we want to make sure nobody gets hurt," he added.

"As of today we are in contact with the suppliers of the floor. We hope to get this resolved very quickly, as a business we've staff we employ and members who want to come and train."

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Motorcycle racer suffers serious head injuries in crash at Norfolk track

Snetterton Circuit from the air Photo: Mike Page

Man, 25, who stalked his former partner is jailed

Jordan Hughes. PIC: Submitted by Cambridgeshire Police.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Motorcycle racer suffers serious head injuries in crash at Norfolk track

Snetterton Circuit from the air Photo: Mike Page

Man, 25, who stalked his former partner is jailed

Jordan Hughes. PIC: Submitted by Cambridgeshire Police.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Here we go again’ - Gasworks on busy road to begin next week - and last until January

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant

Rural primary school may not reopen for new school year

Shelton with Hardwick Community Primary School headteacher Laura Jestico with pupils in 2017. The school is facing closure due to low pupil numbers. Picture: Sonya Duncan

CCTV image released after hair clippers stolen from shop

Police would like to speak to this man following a theft in Norwich. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘Delays likely’ warning as work is set to be carried out

Essex And Suffolk Water will be carrying out the work on the B1375 Oulton Street at Oulton, Lowestoft between Tuesday, July 30 and August 1. Picture: Google Images

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists