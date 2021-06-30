EDP June highlights - Help us to create even more journalism that matters

Published: 6:00 AM June 30, 2021 Updated: 9:28 AM June 30, 2021

Here are just a few stories covered in June 2021 that we feel proves why our journalism makes a positive difference.

Norfolk MP leads the calls for health secretary Matt Hancock to resign in an exclusive interview with the EDP.

Click here for story.

We continue to expose the failings and long-term impact of a doctor behind botched operations at a Norfolk hospital.

Click here for story.

Paul Tooth has to recycle bile from his liver, which now collects in a bag, back into his body through a tube up his nose - Credit: Archant

Our reporter highlights serious data failings at an abandoned Norfolk hospital.

Click here for story.

We led the way on the Norwich City sponsorship scandal, including this in-depth piece raising many questions about the proposed new sponsor. The club subsequently scrapped the deal.

Click here for story.

BK8 who briefly sponsored Norwich City - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Norfolk police are failing to use stalking protection orders, exposing a potential flaw that could put vulnerable people in further risk.

Click here for story.

Our hard-hitting series told of the great strides made in the fight against County Lines gangs - but also highlighted areas where there is still much to do.

Click here for story.

Norfolk police involved in a raid linked to county lines drug dealing. Picture: Archant. - Credit: Archant

We used Freedom of Information powers to highlight the high wages being paid to some leaders of Norfolk academies.

Click here for story.

Our public affairs correspondent highlighted issues affecting thousands on the A11.

Click here for story.

The A11 looking towards Norwich from the Elveden bridge. PIC: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2015

Every day we publish stories about local plans and planning applications so people can remain informed about what's happening where they live. Here is one that will impact the city centre of Norwich.

Click here for story.

An image showing how the entrance to Block Norwich could look. - Credit: Ellis Williams Architects

We have proudly campaigned for better mental health services for Norfolk and Waveney for many years. This inquest highlights why that is still very much needed.

Click here for story.

And another heavy hitting campaign focuses on the need for a better and more modern hospital for King's Lynn. This story was part of that campaign.

Click here for story.

Peggy Copeman - Credit: Archant







