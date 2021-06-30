News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
EDP June highlights - Help us to create even more journalism that matters

Author Picture Icon

David Powles

Published: 6:00 AM June 30, 2021   
Health Secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing on coronavirus (COVID-19) in Downing Street, L

Matt Hancock has quit as health secretary. - Credit: PA

We believe our journalism makes a difference to the community. It holds the powers that be to account, highlights stories that otherwise would have gone unseen and gives a voice to people that otherwise would have gone unheard. It enables us to learn of the struggles of others and share their successes. It matters.

However, our industry is facing testing times and there is a danger, over time, that fewer stories like this could be covered. And that is why we are asking for your support. If you believe our stories, and others like it, make a difference to our community, perhaps you would consider a contribution to help produce more journalism of this quality.

Every contribution, no matter how small, will help us to continue to produce important and powerful local journalism for the good of the community we serve.

If you are happy to and feel able to contribute please do so here 


Here are just a few stories covered in June 2021 that we feel proves why our journalism makes a positive difference.

Norfolk MP leads the calls for health secretary Matt Hancock to resign in an exclusive interview with the EDP.

Click here for story.

You may also want to watch:

We continue to expose the failings and long-term impact of a doctor behind botched operations at a Norfolk hospital.

Click here for story.

Paul Tooth has to recycle bile from his liver, which now collects in a bag, back into his body through a tube up his nose

Paul Tooth has to recycle bile from his liver, which now collects in a bag, back into his body through a tube up his nose - Credit: Archant

Our reporter highlights serious data failings at an abandoned Norfolk hospital.

Click here for story.

We led the way on the Norwich City sponsorship scandal, including this in-depth piece raising many questions about the proposed new sponsor. The club subsequently scrapped the deal.

Click here for story.

Behind the scenes from the BK8 main sponsorship announcement at Norwich City, Carrow Road.

BK8 who briefly sponsored Norwich City - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Norfolk police are failing to use stalking protection orders, exposing a potential flaw that could put vulnerable people in further risk.

Click here for story.

Our hard-hitting series told of the great strides made in the fight against County Lines gangs - but also highlighted areas where there is still much to do.

Click here for story.

Norfolk police involved in a raid linked to county lines drug dealing. Picture: Archant.

Norfolk police involved in a raid linked to county lines drug dealing. Picture: Archant. - Credit: Archant

We used Freedom of Information powers to highlight the high wages being paid to some leaders of Norfolk academies.

Click here for story.

Our public affairs correspondent highlighted issues affecting thousands on the A11.

Click here for story.

The A11 looking towards Norwich from the Elveden bridge. PIC: Sonya Duncan

The A11 looking towards Norwich from the Elveden bridge. PIC: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2015

Every day we publish stories about local plans and planning applications so people can remain informed about what's happening where they live. Here is one that will impact the city centre of Norwich.

Click here for story.

The Block, Norwich

An image showing how the entrance to Block Norwich could look. - Credit: Ellis Williams Architects

We have proudly campaigned for better mental health services for Norfolk and Waveney for many years. This inquest highlights why that is still very much needed.

Click here for story.

And another heavy hitting campaign focuses on the need for a better and more modern hospital for King's Lynn. This story was part of that campaign.

Click here for story.

Peggy Copeman died on the side of the road of the M11 while being transported back to Norwich from D

Peggy Copeman - Credit: Archant



