Opinion
Here's what you said in the Eastern Daily Press reader survey
- Credit: Archant
Earlier this year many of you took part in our EDP Reader Survey - and I have previously promised to share the results and some of the changes that will follow.
In fact the response was staggering, more than 3,500 people gave their views on the EDP alone - giving us some fantastic information on what you like and what you don't like about newspapers we produce.
As I've said before some of it has already prompted us to make a few changes to the newspaper - and hopefully you will feel they have improved the overall quality of the title.
We brought back our weekly What's On supplement, as this content was something that scored very positively amongst readers, meanwhile we've stopped producing our weekly Heaven supplement, instead turning our attentions to a bigger and better Weekend pull-out on a Saturday.
It's a vast improvement, full of great local content and please do give it a try if you haven't already.
You may also want to watch:
More changes will follow, but today, in the first of a two-part column, I wanted to share with you a few of the findings and how they have helped us.
I hope you find it as interesting as I did and thank you again for taking part.
Here are some of the key findings:
Gender
Male 57pc
Female 43pc
Of course, this statistic only covers those who took part in the survey, but if it is indicative of the trend as a whole it highlights a need for our content to appeal to more women, a challenge that has been set to the editorial teams.
Age
25-34 5pc
35-44 9pc
45-54 12pc
55-64 16pc
65-74 35pc
75+ 17pc
Our newspaper demographic is very varied, though something like 80pc is in the 45+ category. The challenge this presents is to really produce content that all ages find interesting and engaging,
Including yourself, how many people typically read or look through your copy of the newspaper?
Just me 46pc
2 47pc
3 6pc
4+ 2pc
More than half of you share your newspaper with someone else, a great indication of the size of the EDP's audience and the positive impact it can have in the community through spreading awareness.
Which day of the week do you prefer to read this newspaper?
Saturday 44pc
Monday 22pc
Friday 14pc
Wednesday 8pc
Thursday 5pc
Tuesday 4pc
Sunday 4pc
As you may know our Saturday newspaper remains very much our flagship, with more pages, more longer reads and subsequently a high price. It's meant as a leisure read, something you sit down and pore over - and it's great to see so many of you still do that.
How long do you spend reading this newspaper?
20-39 mins 48pc
40-59 mins 27pc
1 hour 13pc
More than an hour 12pc
We hope that you find our newspaper good value for money - and the fact that more than half of you spend 40 minutes plus reading it suggests you do.
How often do you visit this newspaper's website?
Several times a week 53pc
Never 21pc
Once a week 10pc
Once a fortnight 1pc
Once a month 5pc
Every few months 10pc
Long gone are the days when people just get their news from one channel or brand and it's interesting to see that more than half of you who read the paper regularly also visit our website. We do deliberately try to offer breaking news online and a deeper experience in print to encourage people to visit both.
How often do you read this newspaper?
Daily 76pc
A few times per week 10pc
Weekly 10pc
A few times a month or less 4pc
A figure that gave us confidence these are the views of a large proportion of loyal customers. I'm thankful to every one of you!
Outside this newspaper, which other newspapers do you read?
None or none of below 23pc
The Guardian 19pc
Daily Mail 16pc
Sunday Times 14pc
The Times 14pc
The Daily Telegraph 12pc
The Independent 9pc
Next week: What you think about particular sections and our coverage of certain subjects?