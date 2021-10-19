Opinion
Reader survey: What you like to read about in the EDP - and what you don't
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
What is it that you like to read about in the Eastern Daily Press newspaper or online?
Ask 10 people and you'll probably get 10 different answers.
Well, we asked 3,500 of our print readers and over the last few weeks I've been sharing with you some of the results and how they are and will continue to inform the decisions we make to improve your newspaper.
https://www.edp24.co.uk/news/eastern-daily-press-reader-survey-results-8404074
Today, I'd like to turn the attention to subject matters and the topics you enjoy reading about in the newspaper - plus the ones you don't.
In many ways it shows how hard it can be to be an editor (of course I would say that wouldn't I?).

There are numerous subjects matters which clearly remain like Marmite to many people, some love them and perhaps would like more, others feel completely the opposite. These subjects include Norwich City, television listings, puzzles and more.
Then we have the subjects that probably matter massively if they directly impact your lives, but less so if they don't. I'd include education, mental health and campaigns in this category.
And then there are the more clear cut ones. I'm pleased to read that subjects like health, community news, crime, politics, local government, What's On, our Weekend pull-out and more scored highly in the survey and remain of vital importance to so many of you. We are already we're working to improve further in these core areas.
Some areas that scored less favourably - take our now defunct Heaven pull-out - have already been acted upon.
Meanwhile, the survey has also identified areas where maybe we need to give more of a focus than we currently do, environment issues being one that clearly resonates with a large number of people. Watch out for more on that one over the next few weeks and months.
If you took the time to take part in the survey, thank you very much, the information has been invaluable and I will use this column to update you on the continued evolution of our newspaper and website.
https://www.edp24.co.uk/news/changes-a-the-astern-daily-press-8322200
If you didn't then, never fear, we'll look to repeat it in the very near future.
The results
How do you feel about the following newspaper content?
Crime
Not Interested 15pc
Less Interested 11pc
Quite Interested 47pc
Very Interested 27pc
Education
Not Interested 15pc
Less Interested 35pc
Quite Interested 37pc
Very Interested 13pc
Health
Not Interested 2pc
Less Interested 14pc
Quite Interested 54pc
Very Interested 30pc
Letters Page
Not Interested 17pc
Less Interested 14pc
Quite Interested 30pc
Very Interested 39pc
Columnists
Not Interested 17pc
Less Interested 27pc
Quite Interested 37pc
Very Interested 19pc
Sport
Not Interested 24pc
Less Interested 26pc
Quite Interested 19pc
Very Interested 31pc
Community News
Not Interested 2pc
Less Interested 11pc
Quite Interested 45pc
Very Interested 42pc
Readers Photos
Not Interested 19pc
Less Interested 33pc
Quite Interested 28pc
Very Interested 20pc
Campaigns
Not Interested 15pc
Less Interested 37pc
Quite Interested 39pc
Very Interested 9pc
Mental Health
Not Interested 13pc
Less Interested 34pc
Quite Interested 40pc
Very Interested 13pc
What's On
Not Interested 8pc
Less Interested 15pc
Quite Interested 40pc
Very Interested 37pc
Food and Drink
Not Interested 16pc
Less Interested 24pc
Quite Interested 33pc
Very Interested 27pc
Business
Not Interested 11pc
Less Interested 24pc
Quite Interested 40pc
Very Interested 25pc
World/National News
Not Interested 10pc
Less Interested 19pc
Quite Interested 38pc
Very Interested 33pc
Nostalgia
Not Interested 12pc
Less Interested 28pc
Quite Interested 42pc
Very Interested 18pc
Puzzles
Not Interested 33pc
Less Interested 16pc
Quite Interested 23pc
Very Interested 28pc
TV Listing
Not Interested 34pc
Less Interested 24pc
Quite Interested 23pc
Very Interested 19pc
Property
Not Interested 25pc
Less Interested 28pc
Quite Interested 36pc
Very Interested 11pc
Norwich City Coverage
Not Interested 31pc
Less Interested 17pc
Quite Interested 20pc
Very Interested 32pc
Heaven Supplement
Not Interested 40pc
Less Interested 26pc
Quite Interested 23pc
Very Interested 11pc
Weekend supplement
Not Interested 14pc
Less Interested 23pc
Quite Interested 35pc
Very Interested 28pc
Local Government
Not Interested 6pc
Less Interested 20pc
Quite Interested 50pc
Very Interested 24pc
Politics
Not Interested 8pc
Less Interested 20pc
Quite Interested 45pc
Very Interested 27pc
Environment
Not Interested 5pc
Less Interested 15pc
Quite Interested 41pc
Very Interested 39pc