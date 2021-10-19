Reader survey: What you like to read about in the EDP - and what you don't

Opinion

Published: 11:54 AM October 19, 2021

What is it that you like to read about in the Eastern Daily Press newspaper or online?

Ask 10 people and you'll probably get 10 different answers.

Well, we asked 3,500 of our print readers and over the last few weeks I've been sharing with you some of the results and how they are and will continue to inform the decisions we make to improve your newspaper.

Today, I'd like to turn the attention to subject matters and the topics you enjoy reading about in the newspaper - plus the ones you don't.

In many ways it shows how hard it can be to be an editor (of course I would say that wouldn't I?).

There are numerous subjects matters which clearly remain like Marmite to many people, some love them and perhaps would like more, others feel completely the opposite. These subjects include Norwich City, television listings, puzzles and more.

Then we have the subjects that probably matter massively if they directly impact your lives, but less so if they don't. I'd include education, mental health and campaigns in this category.

And then there are the more clear cut ones. I'm pleased to read that subjects like health, community news, crime, politics, local government, What's On, our Weekend pull-out and more scored highly in the survey and remain of vital importance to so many of you. We are already we're working to improve further in these core areas.

Some areas that scored less favourably - take our now defunct Heaven pull-out - have already been acted upon.

Meanwhile, the survey has also identified areas where maybe we need to give more of a focus than we currently do, environment issues being one that clearly resonates with a large number of people. Watch out for more on that one over the next few weeks and months.

If you took the time to take part in the survey, thank you very much, the information has been invaluable and I will use this column to update you on the continued evolution of our newspaper and website.

If you didn't then, never fear, we'll look to repeat it in the very near future.

The results

How do you feel about the following newspaper content?

Crime

Not Interested 15pc

Less Interested 11pc

Quite Interested 47pc

Very Interested 27pc

Education

Not Interested 15pc

Less Interested 35pc

Quite Interested 37pc

Very Interested 13pc

Health

Not Interested 2pc

Less Interested 14pc

Quite Interested 54pc

Very Interested 30pc





Letters Page

Not Interested 17pc

Less Interested 14pc

Quite Interested 30pc

Very Interested 39pc

Columnists

Not Interested 17pc

Less Interested 27pc

Quite Interested 37pc

Very Interested 19pc

Sport

Not Interested 24pc

Less Interested 26pc

Quite Interested 19pc

Very Interested 31pc

Community News

Not Interested 2pc

Less Interested 11pc

Quite Interested 45pc

Very Interested 42pc





Readers Photos

Not Interested 19pc

Less Interested 33pc

Quite Interested 28pc

Very Interested 20pc

Campaigns

Not Interested 15pc

Less Interested 37pc

Quite Interested 39pc

Very Interested 9pc

Mental Health

Not Interested 13pc

Less Interested 34pc

Quite Interested 40pc

Very Interested 13pc

What's On

Not Interested 8pc

Less Interested 15pc

Quite Interested 40pc

Very Interested 37pc

Food and Drink

Not Interested 16pc

Less Interested 24pc

Quite Interested 33pc

Very Interested 27pc

Business

Not Interested 11pc

Less Interested 24pc

Quite Interested 40pc

Very Interested 25pc

World/National News

Not Interested 10pc

Less Interested 19pc

Quite Interested 38pc

Very Interested 33pc

Nostalgia

Not Interested 12pc

Less Interested 28pc

Quite Interested 42pc

Very Interested 18pc

Puzzles

Not Interested 33pc

Less Interested 16pc

Quite Interested 23pc

Very Interested 28pc

TV Listing

Not Interested 34pc

Less Interested 24pc

Quite Interested 23pc

Very Interested 19pc

Property

Not Interested 25pc

Less Interested 28pc

Quite Interested 36pc

Very Interested 11pc

Norwich City Coverage

Not Interested 31pc

Less Interested 17pc

Quite Interested 20pc

Very Interested 32pc





Heaven Supplement

Not Interested 40pc

Less Interested 26pc

Quite Interested 23pc

Very Interested 11pc

Weekend supplement

Not Interested 14pc

Less Interested 23pc

Quite Interested 35pc

Very Interested 28pc

Local Government

Not Interested 6pc

Less Interested 20pc

Quite Interested 50pc

Very Interested 24pc

Politics

Not Interested 8pc

Less Interested 20pc

Quite Interested 45pc

Very Interested 27pc





Environment

Not Interested 5pc

Less Interested 15pc

Quite Interested 41pc

Very Interested 39pc







