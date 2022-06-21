We need to talk about trust in the media...

Opinion

The first EDP front page printed in 1870 and how the newspaper looks in 2021. Pictures: Archant - Credit: Archant

'Trust is everything'

It's true in life and imperative within the industry of journalism.

Once it's gone - or been damaged - you have to work incredibly hard to regain it.

And a recent report into the state of media in 2022 highlights that journalists need to do a lot of work to improve the trust the public has in the stories they tell.

The Reuters Institute Digital News Report is an annual snapshot of the perception of media all over the world and is widely used as a guide by editors like myself of opportunities and areas in which to improve.

Some of 2022's report makes for awkward reading for my industry, in particular the section looking at the levels of trust in news as we come out of the pandemic.

According to the report, which surveyed thousands of people all over the world, the proportion of people that trust the news most of the time has fallen in the majority of countries.

In the UK this figures sits at just 34pc, compared to 51pc in 2015 and 42pc in 2019.

These are worrying figures and you may find it strange that I'm drawing attention to them.

However, I do so as a way to reassure you, the reader, that these types of findings are ones we at the EDP take seriously and will always look to act upon.

A breakdown of the figures at regional news and national news level was not available.

However, if it were, I'd like to think regional media would perform much more highly on the subject of trust.

I believe one of the reasons public trust in the media has fallen is because over the years many national media organisations have taken the decision to polarise themselves towards one party or issue.

And whilst we will always be accused of being on the side of this, or in favour of that, this is genuinely something we at the EDP always try to avoid. And is something we're always looking to analyse and balance.

We don't always get it right, I'll admit that. But my team and I will often sit down and analyse the news and opinion we produce to make sure it is fair, but above all that it is balanced.

I believe another reason you can out your trust in local media is because of the make-up of the team that works hard each day to deliver you the news.

You don't come into local journalism to get rich quick. You don't come into local journalism for an easy life. You certainly don't come into local journalism because you enjoy keeping your weekends free!

Most people come into local journalism because they care about the community they are writing for, have often lived here for years, they want to tell people's stories and want to make a difference.

And that's why you can put your trust in them.

Again, we don't always get it right. There are times, particularly in circumstances where high emotions are involved, where our journalists' presence is not welcomed. In those cases we are trained to act as sensitively as is possible. If we step over the line we act and learn.

There are times when we get the facts wrong, or perhaps don't get the balance right.

But, believe me, none of that is done out of malice or intention to push one particular side. And if we are going to back a particular cause or way of thinking, we will always flag it up and try to explain why.

Our independence and neutrality is key, as long as it is for the good of the region and its people. And that is why you can trust the news we produce.

