Time to hand over to the next custodian of the Eastern Daily Press

The first EDP front page printed in 1870 and how the newspaper looks in 2022. Pictures: Archant - Credit: Archant

When I took over as editor of the Eastern Daily Press six years ago I was told the most important thing to remember was that I was simply the 'custodian' of the title until it's time to hand over the responsibility to someone else.

Ultimately, I took that to mean that one should never lose sight of the fact that, as editor, you are never bigger than the paper you represent. And therefore your decisions should always be based on what you believe is right for the brand and ultimately the area it covers and people it serves.

And so it has come to the time in which I prepared to hand that responsibility over to someone else and therefore this will be my last column as editor of the EDP, ahead of my departure later this week.

Whilst I'm determined not to take up too much of your time with navel-gazing, I do hope you will allow me a few column inches to say farewell - and thank you.

I feel incredibly honoured, humble and proud to have been given the rare opportunity to edit this newspaper and its website.

After a careers talk at 16 opened my eyes to journalism, this is the only job I've wanted to do. I realise that few are so lucky to do their ideal job and for that opportunity I am incredibly grateful.

In many ways it's been an incredibly strange time to be editor of this newspaper. People's habits have changed and the industry is at a crossroads, still wondering which way to turn. My team and I have been faced with the challenge of trying to keep the newspaper as relevant and impactful as possible, whilst also writing for an ever-growing digital audience.

It hasn't always been possible to please everyone with what we write, but I know that we have tried our hardest to produce journalism that makes a difference to the community, whilst also meeting the demands of a different audience.

After 23 years in the industry I still believe local journalism matters.

Good local journalism holds people to account, makes people aware of decisions being made that will affect them and fights people's battles.

Good local journalism cares about the people it is written for. There can't be many working in regional media who do so to get rich and most that I've come across simply want to represent the area they care about.

Good local journalism also makes people laugh, cry, angry or moved to act.

I think people are still prepared to read good local journalism, it is just the format upon which they want to do so has just changed.

I also believe that, with our experts in local government, politics, crime, education, business, health, investigations and, of course, Norwich City, as well as our many other talented journalists, the EDP is still able to do produce local journalism. Long may that continue once I am no longer its custodian.

During my 16 years at the EDP and previously the Norwich Evening News, I feel so lucky to have worked with some exceptional journalists in editorial and many incredibly talented people across the company. They know who they are, because I've told them.

And every day I see examples of outstanding story-telling that makes a real difference to Norfolk and Waveney and has made me so proud to work here. These include our long-running work on mental health, our campaign for a new hospice for Norfolk, the many examples of highlighting people's injustices - and even the introduction of Norfolk Day!

Iain Mawsonm, Andrew Barnes, Charlie Barratt, Robert Carter, Lady Bacon, Anna Dugdale of The Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal - Credit: Danielle Booden

I also feel fortunate to have worked alongside so many fantastic people outside of this newsroom and in the wider community. People who care passionately about Norfolk and Waveney, know what makes it tick and want to do their best to make a positive difference. Many have shown me so much support over the years and I want to thank them also.

When doing thanks I can't leave out my wife Kim and our two children. The support they've shown me over the years, during the long days and challenging times, has been nothing short of amazing and Ill be ever grateful.

But finally I want to thank you the reader. Whether it be through buying our newspaper or clicking onto our website, the fact you do so means you, more likely than not, care about this community and what happens here.

Even though some of you may often email me to disapprove of a headline or angle we've taken, moan about an error or point out something in which you disagree on, at least you have cared enough to do so. Be assured I've cared when you have been in contact and tried my hardest to take your views on board and improve where need be.

I am incredibly sad to be leaving, but feel fortunate enough to have worked in one of the best jobs out there, with lots of talented people inside and outside of the newsroom and in such a wonderful county.

Major change still needed at mental health trust

Our coverage of mental health will be the thing I am most proud of during the 16 years of working at the EDP and Norwich Evening News.

Upon launching our Investigations Unit I was afforded the opportunity to spend a lot of time looking at the issue, reading up on the subject and speaking to patients and staff.

Personally I hope it equipped me with more understanding of mental ill health, the problems people face and how to handle it when a crisis occurs.

An Eastern Daily Press mental health front page - Credit: Eastern Daily Press

But it also enabled us to draw up a manifesto for change, which is something we still refer to several years on, because sadly much of it is still as relevant now as it was then.

I wish we didn't have to. I wish our mental health trust could get it's house in order and those who need support in their time of crisis got the care they need.

But, ultimately, I believe the people in charge have too big a job on their hands and, no matter how competent or otherwise they may be, they are destined to fail.

Serious change is needed within the trust and I think it's staggering this issue has been allowed to go on for so long. The Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust needs to be broken up into two counties and a full and independent review must happen so to determine the best way forward for mental health care.















