Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Empty town centre building to reopen in September

PUBLISHED: 14:36 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 20 August 2019

The former Poundstretcher store in London Road North, Lowestoft, is to be brought back into use. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

The former Poundstretcher store in London Road North, Lowestoft, is to be brought back into use. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Archant

A town centre building which has been closed since 2016 is to open its doors once again next month.

The Poundstretcher store relocated in 2016. PHOTO: SIMON WARDThe Poundstretcher store relocated in 2016. PHOTO: SIMON WARD

The former site of Poundstretcher, on 165 London Road North, will be transformed in September to celebrate and showcase local talent.

Local visual artists group Easterly Artists will take over the building to stage a pop-up art exhibition.

The move follows a successful exhibition in the Britten Centre, and will see 15 artists taking part, including new artists.

Miles Barry, coordinator, said: "Feedback fromm the Britten Centre exhibition and the recent artists' studio trail has been hugely encouraging, and it is very moving to see so many positive comments from local residents welcoming the group's efforts.

"The membership has grown significantly in recent months, and this new space in London Road North gives us the perfect opportunity to show the new work in an ideal setting."

The group consists of practising artists living or working within a 20-mile radius of Ness Point.

The exhibition forms part of the Lowestoft Heritage Open Day celebrations taking place in September, which are based on the theme of 'People Power', and will include painting, print-making, cermatics, screen-printing, collography, artistic wood-turning, magical realism and sculptural assemblages.

Danny Steel, founder and managing director of property agents Steel & Co, said: "We are delighted to welcome this new venture by Easterly Artists.

"As more big names continue closing their operations in Lowestoft, it is encouraging to see a local group reviving local buildings, breathing fresh life into the area and attracting new visitors and business into the town."

The gallery will open on Friday, September 13, daily until Sunday, September 22, between 11am and 4pm.

From September 26 until October 5, the gallery will be open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday between 11am and 4pm.

The Poundstretcher store closed when the shop expanded and relocated along London Road North in October 2016, promising an additional 15 jobs at the bigger store in the former QD Stores building.

In October, the building attracted national attention after the security alarm was triggered by a man on the roof, and rang for days before being turned off.

A proposed new restaurant tenant came forward in the wake of the disruption, but a move failed to come to fruition.

Most Read

WATCH: ‘No one was stopping’ - woman left bleeding after fall on busy city centre street

A group of passers-by including a waste lorry driver, Justin Brown (inset) stopped to help an elderly woman left bleeding after losing her footing on Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Car overturns on busy A47 roundabout

Emergency services are on the scene at Longwater roundabout. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

One of city’s most famous restaurants about to unveil its new look

Two of the owners of Norwich's The Last Wine Bar, Lynda Baxter and Mark Loveday. Pic: Neil Perry, Archant

WATCH: ‘No one was stopping’ - woman left bleeding after fall on busy city centre street

A group of passers-by including a waste lorry driver, Justin Brown (inset) stopped to help an elderly woman left bleeding after losing her footing on Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

American diner ordered to pay former employee almost £15,000

The Yankee Traveller in Great Yarmouth has been ordered to pay almost £15,000 to a former employee. Picture: Joe Norton

‘Devoted’ grandparents killed following head-on smash with HGV lorry on A47

Roy Grainger and his wife Michele (pictured) were killed on Thursday, August 15, after they were involved in a head-on crash with a HGV lorry on the A47 near Wisbech. Picture: Terry Harris / NEWSAIR

WATCH: ‘No one was stopping’ - woman left bleeding after fall on busy city centre street

A group of passers-by including a waste lorry driver, Justin Brown (inset) stopped to help an elderly woman left bleeding after losing her footing on Queens Road in Norwich. Picture: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Pictures show destruction caused by bungalow blaze

Fire crews were called to a bunglaow fire in Hamilton Close, Watton. Picture: Norfolk Fire Service

‘It’s secondary breast cancer, not second rate’ - More women to benefit from pick-me-up boxes

Left to right, Littlelifts operations and events executive Kay Phoenix, Littlelifts founder Oa Hackett, consultant oncologist Dr Susanna Alexander, and nurse Jenny Leeder. Photo: Geraldine Scott
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists