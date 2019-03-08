Dogs flock to special Easter trail
PUBLISHED: 20:54 20 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:16 20 April 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
Tails were wagging at a special Easter hunt for dogs in south Norfolk.
Egged on by their owners, they got their noses down for a trail of treats at a farm near Wymondham.
Kathryn Cross, who runs Centre Paws at Barnham Farm, off the Barnham Broom Road, said: “We've had quite a few turn out who hadn't booked tickets. We've had more than 100 dogs.”
Those completing the trail were rewarded with pup cakes – special carrot and honey-flavoured treats – and dog-friendly ice creams. The event was organised by Dogs Furiendly, which promotes dog-friendly venues and attractions.
Mrs Cross, a former journalist, set up Centre Paws just over a year ago with husband David, who is a farmer. She has no regrets at swopping deadlines for canines.
“It's really busy,” she said. “It's so nice hearing people say what a nice idea, what a lovely place we've got. We love meeting people and their dogs.”