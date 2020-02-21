Trust's 'egg-xit' from Cadbury partnership spells end for Easter hunts

Children taking part in an Easter egg hunt. The National Trust has decided to end its hunts, and partnership with Cadbury, from 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto DGLimages

Children will soon no longer be able to take part in Easter egg hunts at four popular Norfolk attractions, as the National Trust opts to end its partnership with Cadbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The National Trust's Oxburgh Hall. Photo: IAN BURT The National Trust's Oxburgh Hall. Photo: IAN BURT

The chocolate maker has partnered with the trust to provide the activity at its properties across the country, including Blickling Estate, Felbrigg Hall, Sheringham Park and Oxburgh Hall.

A National Trust spokesman said the chocolate egg hunts would go ahead this year, but would be replaced by other activities from 2021.

He said: "Now is the time for change as we look to increase our emphasis on nature and the outdoors.

"To reflect that in our Easter activities, from next year we will be making chocolate less of a focus.

An Easter egg hunt around the grounds of the National Trust's Blickling Hall. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE An Easter egg hunt around the grounds of the National Trust's Blickling Hall. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

"For this reason, it is the right time for us to end a partnership associated so uniquely with chocolate."

Barbara Crowther, Children's Food Campaign co-ordinator, said they were delighted the National Trust was looking for ways to celebrate Easter "that don't involve lots of sugary treats".

She said: "Children are growing up in a marketing environment that constantly nudges them towards snacks and treats, so we applaud the National Trust in recognising it is the right time to end the unhealthy association with chocolate."

A spokesman for Cadbury said the company and the trust had come to a mutual decision to end the "wonderful" partnership.

There will be no more chocolate Easter egg hunts at Sheringham Park from 2021. Picture: Marion Green There will be no more chocolate Easter egg hunts at Sheringham Park from 2021. Picture: Marion Green

He said: "The time is right for both sides to move on as we look for ways to bring Easter trails to more families across the UK, bringing joy to even more consumers at this special time of year.

"Cadbury will continue to celebrate great family moments and work with great partners like the National Trust. For now we're working to make sure that this year's Easter egg trails are the best ever."

The partnership has previously faced controversy over claims the confectionery giant used unsustainable palm oil in its products and in 2017 was criticised by then prime minister Theresa May and the Archbishop of Canterbury for appearing to drop the word "Easter" from the egg hunts.

Other Norfolk attractions which host Easter egg hunts include the Bure Valley Railway, Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, Hoveton Hall and Wroxham Barns.

The National Trust property Felbrigg Hall. Photo: BILL SMITH The National Trust property Felbrigg Hall. Photo: BILL SMITH

You may also want to watch: