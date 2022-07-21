Ross Kemp celebrates birthday in Norfolk

Ross Kemp pictured with Rosie Bickell, assistant general manager of the The White Horse - Credit: Rosie Bickell

His previous birthdays may have been spent either rowing in the Queen Vic or getting into gritty business with gangs in Kenya.

But as former EastEnders star Ross Kemp celebrated his 58th birthday, it was against a far more humble backdrop.

The actor, whose family live locally, traded the Queen Vic in Walford for The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe as he tucked into his birthday lunch on Thursday.

Rosie Bickell, assistant general manager, was shocked to welcome Mr Kemp, who is now primarily a documentary filmmaker, to the pub.

She said: "It was lovely to welcome him.

"Ross was celebrating his birthday with his family and had a great time."

The star made his first appearance as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders in 1990 and has appeared regularly since, with his last outing as the character coming in 2016.

And there was no need to recreate his on-screen mother's famous "get out of my pub" cry, as the actor provided warm company for staff and fellow patrons alike.

Ms Bickell revealed gravel-voiced star was happy to pose for pictures with staff and guests before adding that his visit was a boost for those at the pub following the recent fires in the area.

"It's been a devastating time for the community so it was a nice surprise after the last few days," she said.

"He was such a nice man and hopefully he'll visit us again."