Did you see EastEnders' Jean Slater in Norfolk this week?

PUBLISHED: 11:41 11 May 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 11 May 2019

Actress Gillian Wright from EastEnders, played the baddie in the Theatre Royal pantomime, Sleeping Beauty. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Actress Gillian Wright from EastEnders, played the baddie in the Theatre Royal pantomime, Sleeping Beauty. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A popular EastEnders star is believed to have visited north Norfolk's beautiful coastline this week.

Gillian Wright as the evil Aunt Vipera in Sleeping Beauty, the 2017 Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime. Photo: Dave Guttridge The PhotographicGillian Wright as the evil Aunt Vipera in Sleeping Beauty, the 2017 Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime. Photo: Dave Guttridge The Photographic

Gillian Wright, who plays Jean Slater in the BBC soap opera, was spotted by fans enjoying a quiet afternoon with friends in Wells.

One fan, who wanted to remain anonymous, said it was nice to see the celebrity enjoying the "peace and quiet" of the area.

No stranger to Norfolk, it was announced in 2017 that Ms Wright would be swapping Albert Square for Nelson's county to join the Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime cast .

The actress played the pantomime baddie in the city venue's festive production of Sleeping Beauty and was joined by seasoned Theatre Royal panto comedy double-act Richard Gauntlett and Ben Langley.

A true Walford icon, Jean Slater is known for her impressive cardigan collection and the ability to rustle up culinary creations such as Sausage Surprise! and Jean's Fishy Basket.

