EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco spotted at Carrow Road

PUBLISHED: 11:07 25 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 25 August 2019

EastEnders stars Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco were spotted at Carrow Road Credit: Paul Newby

Archant

Soapstars Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco swapped Albert Square for Carrow Road Stadium on Saturday afternoon to watch Norwich take on Chelsea.

EastEnders star Dean Gaffney being spoken to by a steward at Carrow Road Credit: Paul NewbyEastEnders star Dean Gaffney being spoken to by a steward at Carrow Road Credit: Paul Newby

The pair were spotted sitting in the Wensum Corner in the Norwich City end and fan Paul Newby, who was sitting behind them, said they were "jumping up and clapping when Chelsea scored".

The pair were spoken to by a steward and they were seen leaving their seats at half-time and didn't come back.

Karen tweeted: "Hmm. Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco are in the Wensum Corner. I'm guessing they're not Norwich fans!"

The match ended on a 3-2 win for Chelsea and afterwards, the duo were also spotted enjoying drinks at Rooftop Gardens in the Union Building in Rose Lane.

Dean Gaffney plays Robbie Jackson in EastEnders, who is the son of Carol Jackson and half-sister of Sonia and Bianca, and he previously owned dog Wellard who was a huge hit with fans.

He was first introduced in 1993 and after leaving in 2003, he was reintroduced to the soap in 2017 and now works as a market road sweeper and is as unlucky in love as ever.

Michael Greco is best known for playing Beppe Di Marco in the soap from 1998 to 2002 and after his family came to Walford to open an Italian restaurant he found himself at the centre of some of the show's biggest storylines, including framing Grant Mitchell for pushing Tiffany, played by Martine McCutcheon, down the stairs.

Norwich City FC have been contacted for comment.

Did you spot Dean Gaffney and Michael Greco in the city? Email louisa.baldwin@archant.co.uk

