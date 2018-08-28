Residents in shock as Nazi books are left in book-swap phone box

Residents of a quiet west Norfolk village were left in shock to find a number of Nazi literature in their post box library. Picture: Eastnews Eastnews

It’s meant to be the place to go where you can swap your completed best-selling novel for another, without facing the cost of always buying a new book.

However, people living in a quiet west Norfolk village have told of their shock after finding Nazi literature in their post box library.

East Winch, near King’s Lynn is very proud of its phone box book-swap as it gets a new lick of paint every year and fresh flowers planted by retired resident Roger Bland, to make it a real focal point in the village.

Packed shelves normally have an array of DVD’s and books for all ages and readers, such as Little Stars by Tracy Beaker author Jacqueline Wilson, historical fiction by Phillipa Gregory and romantic novel The loving Feeling by Carole Matthews, no-one would have expect to find a copy of Mein Kampf among the collection.

But Mr Bland was shocked to find Adolf Hitler’s autobiography on the shelves, along with 19 other fascist books which included the anti-Semitic volume The Protocols of the Elders of Zion by Victor E. Marsden.

He said: “The box is owned by the council but I’m like the village handy man, I help out here and there. The books were bad, extreme I can tell you that, and children go in the book-swap phone box with their parents. I think it must have been somebody who didn’t realise what they were dropping off and should have asked for opinions on what kind of books they should put in there.

“I sort the books, keep an eye on them every couple of days and didn’t see those ones before someone called the press about it. People use the phone book shop to take loads of books they don’t want to take to a charity shop.”

Parish councillor Mr Harrod said: “It’s shocking to the village, but it doesn’t represent the village. Anyone could have put the books there while driving through, similar to fly tipping. It doesn’t mean it was someone from the village who left them.”

The books have been removed and disposed of by villagers.