Changes to polling stations ahead of General Election

PUBLISHED: 17:49 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 07 December 2019

A previous polling station used at Worlingham, which will be based at Beccles Primary Academy next week. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

A previous polling station used at Worlingham, which will be based at Beccles Primary Academy next week. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

As voters prepare to go to the polls next week, five polling stations in East Suffolk have changed location for the forthcoming General Election.

Ahead of the General Election next Thursday, December 12, the changes apply to those who normally vote at five locations in East Suffolk - but just one change affects voters in Waveney.

It will see those who normally vote at Worlingham CEVCP School now having to vote at Beccles Primary Academy in Ellough Road, Beccles.

The other four polling stations to be changed are at Kesgrave, Kirton, Felixstowe and Sutton Heath in East Suffolk.

A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: "All other polling stations throughout East Suffolk remain the same.

"People are advised to check the location of their polling station by referring to the details on their polling card or by entering their postcode on www.wheredoivote.co.uk

Comments have been disabled on this article.

