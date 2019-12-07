Search

Advanced search

'Major signalling problems' causing disruption to train services

PUBLISHED: 09:27 07 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 07 December 2019

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Greater Anglia's new trains in service. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Signalling problems are expected to cause significant disruption on the East Suffolk rail line this weekend.

Greater Anglia said that train services between Ipswich and Lowestoft, via Saxmundham and Beccles, "will be cancelled" with the East Suffolk Line operating a two-hourly service.

You may also want to watch:

Commuters travelling between Ipswich and Lowestoft can expect disrupted and cancelled journeys, as the Greater Anglia website states: "Due to signalling problems disruption is expected until the end of the day on Sunday, December 8.

"We will be operating a two-hourly service between Ipswich and Lowestoft from the 8.17am Ipswich to Lowestoft service, the 8.07am Lowestoft to Ipswich departure."

It adds that due to "major signalling problems accross the rural routes" train services are being affected and passengers are advised to check before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.

Visit www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/ for information.

Most Read

Chain to reopen city pub as ‘lively warm up venue’

Gibraltar Gardens closed in September Credit: Denise Bradley

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Man pulled over for driving too slowly loses job

A man pulled over for driving too slowly in Felbrigg lost his job after police found he was more than double the drink-drive limit. Picture Google.

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Farke responds to Leitner rift rumours

Moritz Leitner has to fight his way back in Norwich City's Premier League plans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The money blinds you’ - Student reveals ‘darker side’ of life with sugar daddy

UEA student Elise said her paid relationship took a dark turn while on a weekend break to Paris. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Farke responds to Leitner rift rumours

Moritz Leitner has to fight his way back in Norwich City's Premier League plans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Chain to reopen city pub as ‘lively warm up venue’

Gibraltar Gardens closed in September Credit: Denise Bradley

Man pulled over for driving too slowly loses job

A man pulled over for driving too slowly in Felbrigg lost his job after police found he was more than double the drink-drive limit. Picture Google.

People who buy ‘golden circle’ tickets are not superfans, they are silly

Michael Buble is performing at Blickling Hall in Norfolk for his 2020 UK tour Credit: David Jensen, PA Archive/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists