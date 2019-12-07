'Major signalling problems' causing disruption to train services

Signalling problems are expected to cause significant disruption on the East Suffolk rail line this weekend.

Greater Anglia said that train services between Ipswich and Lowestoft, via Saxmundham and Beccles, "will be cancelled" with the East Suffolk Line operating a two-hourly service.

Commuters travelling between Ipswich and Lowestoft can expect disrupted and cancelled journeys, as the Greater Anglia website states: "Due to signalling problems disruption is expected until the end of the day on Sunday, December 8.

"We will be operating a two-hourly service between Ipswich and Lowestoft from the 8.17am Ipswich to Lowestoft service, the 8.07am Lowestoft to Ipswich departure."

It adds that due to "major signalling problems accross the rural routes" train services are being affected and passengers are advised to check before they travel and allow extra time for their journey.

