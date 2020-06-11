Search

Advanced search

Scheme to tackle social isolation relaunched amid pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:28 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:28 11 June 2020

East Suffolk Council's headquarters in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman

East Suffolk Council's headquarters in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Archant

A council has relaunched a scheme to help people who are struggling with social isolation and loneliness during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

East Suffolk Council has relaunched the Hidden Needs Programme, which was originally started in 2018 to support older people and families with limited resources who were struggling with social isolation and loneliness.

The council has now adapted the scheme amid the continuing pandemic with a fund of £100,000.

This will help fund projects that support people of all ages who are particularly vulnerable during this time.

The council is now encouraging community groups and voluntarily organisations to bring to life projects which can help reduce social isolation and loneliness by applying to a grant of up to £10,000 through the scheme.

Letitia Smith, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said: “I am really pleased to be able to announce the relaunch of the Hidden Needs Grant Programme.

“A lot of work has already gone into tackling social isolation in East Suffolk.

“However, we know that this is a very unusual time and some people will be finding it very challenging as they have not been able to see family or friends during the lockdown.

“We want to encourage local community groups and voluntary organisations to submit innovative ideas for projects which can help those feeling social isolation to be more connected and supported in this challenging time.”

The scheme is now open for the first round applications, which must be submitted by July 17.

A second round will open on July 18 for applications which must be submitted by September 30.

Visit www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/community/community-grants-and-funding/hidden-needs-grant-programme/ for further details.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

Graffiti cats which lined NDR bridges are finally removed

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.

Firm which built NNUH reports record profit as hospital pays it £62m

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital paid Octagon £62m last year. Octagon, the company behind the PFI deal, reported record profits. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care worker’s plea to save home after gran’s death

Chloe Cuthbert and her grandmother Annette Matthews. PHOTO: Chloe Cuthbert

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

‘I wanted to feel needed’ - Srbeny explains why he decided to leave City

Dennis Srbeny has been explaining why he decided to leave Norwich City in January. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Ex-NNUH boss charged with corruption in Australia

Malcolm Stamp, the former chief executive of the NNUH, has been charged in Australia. He lives in Roughton, north Norfolk. Picture: Archant

WATCH: Nurse reunited with daughter after 77 days away from home

Michael Jenkins is met on his return to his Dereham home by daughter Florence, four. Pictures: supplied by Michael Jenkins
Drive 24