Still time to have your say on new dog control orders

PUBLISHED: 12:19 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:19 02 January 2020

Lound Lakes. Three PSPOs are being proposed to ensure dogs are kept on leads in Herringfleet Hills, Lound Lakes and Charsfield churchyard. Picture: James Bass

There's still time for people in East Suffolk to have their say on proposals to introduce three new dog control orders in parts of the district.

Last year, 10 Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) were introduced to replace existing byelaws.

Now, three further PSPOs are being proposed to ensure dogs are kept on leads in Herringfleet Hills, Lound Lakes and Charsfield churchyard.

People can still give their views on these proposals as a four-week consultation continues until next Friday, January 10.

James Mallinder, East Suffolk's cabinet member for the Environment, said: "We have been asked to consider applying these controls to help those responsible for managing these sites to do so more effectively for the benefit of all their visitors."

Full details of the proposals, and how to comment on them, can be found at www.eastsuffolk.gov.uk/dog-control-order-consultation

