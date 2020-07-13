Scam calls warning as ‘fraudsters’ offer Covid-19 testing

Householders are being urged to remain alert following a spate of scam calls from fraudsters offering doorstep Covid-19 testing.

A warning has been issued as Suffolk Trading Standards urge people to beware after numerous reports in East Suffolk.

It posted on Facebook: “We have received reports of individuals calling at doors in Mid Suffolk and East Suffolk offering doorstep Covid-19 testing.

“They may still be in the area, or could have moved on elsewhere in the county.

“These fraudsters are taking advantage of the pandemic, to extort money, or to gain access to your home.”

They urged homeowners:

Do not let them in.

Do not pay for a testing kit.

Do not provide them with any personal details.

You can report any cold callers to Trading Standards via 0808 223 1133.

For information on how to get tested in Suffolk, visit the dedicated page www.suffolk.gov.uk/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-19-testing-in-suffolk/

