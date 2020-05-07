Dog walkers warned to stay off restricted areas on beaches

Dog owners have been reminded their pets are not allowed on some beaches in one coastal district during summer months.

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council took to Facebook on Thursday to rule out speculation that rules surrounding dogs on beaches have been relaxed.

A number of Public Space Protection Orders remain in place, detailing the areas where dogs must be kept on a lead and where they are not allowed.

These places include signposted areas of beach at Lowestoft, Corton, Felixstowe, Aldeburgh and Thorpeness between May 1 and September 30, as well as in Southwold between April 1 and September 30.

Breaching a PSPO can result in a fine of up to £2,500.

Councillor James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Keeping your dog on a lead where required and not walking in restricted areas means everyone, with or without a dog, can enjoy these spaces.

“As always, we would also remind dog walkers of the huge importance of hygiene and to kindly request they clear up after their dog and dispose of the waste in the nearest litter bin.”