Scam warning as callers are targeted by 'HMRC' fraudsters

PUBLISHED: 10:50 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 03 December 2019

A woman giving Credit Card details on the phone. Picture: Getty Images

Daisy-Daisy

A council has warned householders to be alert following scam telephone calls from someone claiming to be a debt collector.

East Suffolk Council is urging people to be vigilant of the "scam call" from someone purporting to collect debt on behalf of HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

A warning message posted on the East Suffolk Council Facebook page said: "We have been made aware of a potential scam call with the caller claiming to be a debt collector on behalf of HMRC.

"The caller claims they are parked nearby and will collect the payment in assets unless it is paid over the phone.

"HMRC can collect debt through a private debt collection agency, but the agency will usually write to you to arrange payment."

To see a list of the agencies used by HMRC visit www.gov.uk/if-you-dont-pay-your-ta…/debt-collection-agencies

A council spokesman added: "If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a debt collector on behalf of HMRC, please follow their guidelines to check if it is genuine.

"If you believe you have received a scam call, please call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040."

