Scam warning as callers are targeted by 'HMRC' fraudsters
PUBLISHED: 10:50 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:50 03 December 2019
Daisy-Daisy
A council has warned householders to be alert following scam telephone calls from someone claiming to be a debt collector.
East Suffolk Council is urging people to be vigilant of the "scam call" from someone purporting to collect debt on behalf of HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
A warning message posted on the East Suffolk Council Facebook page said: "We have been made aware of a potential scam call with the caller claiming to be a debt collector on behalf of HMRC.
You may also want to watch:
"The caller claims they are parked nearby and will collect the payment in assets unless it is paid over the phone.
"HMRC can collect debt through a private debt collection agency, but the agency will usually write to you to arrange payment."
To see a list of the agencies used by HMRC visit www.gov.uk/if-you-dont-pay-your-ta…/debt-collection-agencies
A council spokesman added: "If you receive a call from someone claiming to be a debt collector on behalf of HMRC, please follow their guidelines to check if it is genuine.
"If you believe you have received a scam call, please call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040."
Comments have been disabled on this article.