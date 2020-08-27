Search

Residents to lose ‘perk’ following parking permit changes

PUBLISHED: 07:48 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:48 27 August 2020

Alexandra Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google

Alexandra Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google

A town centre residents’ parking scheme is being revamped in a bid to tackle frequent misuse and “abuse.”

East Suffolk Council will introduce a digital system for the permits in Lowestoft’s Zone One, with a further visitor parking scheme also in the works.

The system will assign permits to specific vehicle registrations, replacing the previous paper permits placed on windscreens.

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said: “We have launched a new permit scheme and wrote to approximately 600 residential properties in Lowestoft’s ‘Zone One’ permit scheme to explain the new arrangements.

“Previously, the scheme provided one physical, paper permit to residents. However, these were often used by other people, including friends and family.

“They were not intended to be shared and no additional permits for visitors were issued.

“Our new scheme requires residents to obtain a digital permit online which is assigned to a specific vehicle.

“It is a far simpler process and removes the possibility of the permit being abused.

“However, we are now also looking into establishing a regulated visitor permit scheme which would enable residents to provide the details of additional cars.

“We hope to provide details of any new scheme shortly.”

However, the plans have been met with anger, with one resident concerned about the impact of the immediate changes.

Daivd Skitterall, of Alexandra Road, Lowestoft, said: “I think we should have our little perk where we could put the permit in another car for visitors.

“Some residents have passes but no cars who get their family visiting with groceries or to see them.

“My family won’t be able to call in like they do now on their way to work.

“There is very limited parking around here and most visitors, carers and cleaners included, only stay for around 10-15 minutes.

“Workers in town used to clutter up the road and that is one of the reasons they brought this in.

“This was a little perk we had when they first brought it in and it has worked very well up until now.”

