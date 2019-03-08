Search

Public urged to stay away from eroding cliffs following 'high tides'

PUBLISHED: 12:24 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 05 November 2019

A warning has been issued as the cliffs at Pakefield beach have been badly eroded by high tides and adverse weather. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

A warning has been issued as the cliffs at Pakefield beach have been badly eroded by high tides and adverse weather. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A council has urged people to avoid walking near a stretch of eroding cliffs following the recent adverse weather.

High tides have caused further erosion to Pakefield cliffs in recent weeks, battering the area near to Pakefield Caravan Park.

In January Waveney District Council (now East Suffolk Council) urged the public to avoid walking near the stretch of cliffs due to the possibility of further erosion and the subsequent risk of cliff slippages in the area.

A warning has been issued as the cliffs at Pakefield beach have been badly eroded by high tides and adverse weather. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

At the time, the severe coastal erosion led to several holiday homes at Pakefield Caravan Park having to be moved back from the cliff edge.

And on Tuesday, November 11 East Suffolk Council issued a further warning.

A council spokesman said: "Due to recent high tides, the cliffs at Pakefield have suffered further erosion, particularly in the area close to Pakefield Caravan Park.

"It is possible that further erosion may occur in this area, increasing the risk of cliff slippage.

"We therefore advise members of the public to avoid walking on or close to the cliffs at all times.

"Our Coastal Management team are working closely with the landowners and we will continue to monitor the situation."

