Homeless man admits assaulting council officer

PUBLISHED: 14:49 06 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:33 06 March 2020

East Suffolk Council's Riverside base in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Archant

A homeless man has been ordered to pay compensation after assaulting a council officer.

Eddie James Gemmell was due to stand trial at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court on Friday, February 28, after being charged with common assault following an incident with an East Suffolk Council officer.

The 39-year-old, who lives in the Lowestoft area, initially denied the charge at an earlier hearing, but pleaded guilty before magistrates on the day.

Gemmell was handed a 12-month conditional discharge, but was ordered to pay the council worker £250 in compensation.

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said: "Council officers should be able to carry out their legal duties without fear of physical abuse or assault and we are satisfied with the verdict."

