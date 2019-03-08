Search

Customers ‘experiencing issues’ with renewal of service online

PUBLISHED: 11:41 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 25 March 2019

The logo for East Suffolk Council. Photo: Waveney District Council.

The logo for East Suffolk Council. Photo: Waveney District Council.

Archant

A council has issued advice to householders who are attempting to renew their garden waste service subscriptions.

It comes after some customers have been experiencing issues when trying to renew the service online.

In a post on the East Suffolk Council Facebook page, they said: “We are aware that some customers are experiencing issues when attempting to renew their garden waste subscription online.

“If you experience any problems when renewing, such as issues with renewal dates, please close the form and try again later.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

