Free festive parking offer for Christmas events

A previous Southwold Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Michael Ladd. Archant

Christmas shoppers and visitors to festive events across Waveney can enjoy free parking in council-owned car parks on selected dates.

To coincide with festive events and certain Christmas lights switch-on events across the district over the coming weeks, East Suffolk Council is offering free parking in council-owned car parks at selected times,

These are available in the following areas on these dates: Beccles (all council-owned car parks) Christmas Lights switch on Friday, November 29 (4pm to 6pm); Saturday, December 14 (2pm to 5pm); Saturday, December 21 (2pm to 5pm).

Bungay (all council-owned car parks) Friday, December 20 (11am to 2pm); Saturday, December 21 (11am to 2pm); Tuesday, December 24 (10am to noon).

Halesworth (all council-owned car parks) Saturday, December 21 (9am to 1pm).

Lowestoft (all council-owned car parks north of the Bascule Bridge, plus Clifton Road and Belvedere Road car parks) Saturday, December 7 (10am to 6pm).

Oulton Broad (Nicholas Everitt and Boulevard car parks) Carol Concert on Sunday, December 1 (10am to 6pm).

Southwold (Ferry Road car park) Christmas Lights switch on Saturday, November 30 (2pm to 6pm)

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "We are pleased to be offering free parking at council-owned car parks during the festive period, as part of a special programme agreed with the respective Town Councils across East Suffolk."

Signs will be in place on the tariff boards within each car park advising visitors of the free parking offer.