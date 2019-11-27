Search

Advanced search

Free festive parking offer for Christmas events

PUBLISHED: 12:33 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:33 27 November 2019

A previous Southwold Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Michael Ladd.

A previous Southwold Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Michael Ladd.

Archant

Christmas shoppers and visitors to festive events across Waveney can enjoy free parking in council-owned car parks on selected dates.

To coincide with festive events and certain Christmas lights switch-on events across the district over the coming weeks, East Suffolk Council is offering free parking in council-owned car parks at selected times,

These are available in the following areas on these dates: Beccles (all council-owned car parks) Christmas Lights switch on Friday, November 29 (4pm to 6pm); Saturday, December 14 (2pm to 5pm); Saturday, December 21 (2pm to 5pm).

Bungay (all council-owned car parks) Friday, December 20 (11am to 2pm); Saturday, December 21 (11am to 2pm); Tuesday, December 24 (10am to noon).

You may also want to watch:

Halesworth (all council-owned car parks) Saturday, December 21 (9am to 1pm).

Lowestoft (all council-owned car parks north of the Bascule Bridge, plus Clifton Road and Belvedere Road car parks) Saturday, December 7 (10am to 6pm).

Oulton Broad (Nicholas Everitt and Boulevard car parks) Carol Concert on Sunday, December 1 (10am to 6pm).

Southwold (Ferry Road car park) Christmas Lights switch on Saturday, November 30 (2pm to 6pm)

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: "We are pleased to be offering free parking at council-owned car parks during the festive period, as part of a special programme agreed with the respective Town Councils across East Suffolk."

Signs will be in place on the tariff boards within each car park advising visitors of the free parking offer.

Most Read

Lorry overturns in crash on A11

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Are you ‘peeing’ serious? High school takes doors off pupil toilets

The new signs for the Hewett Academy at the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman dragged along road as car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Are you ‘peeing’ serious? High school takes doors off pupil toilets

The new signs for the Hewett Academy at the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Next to go? Clarks announces ‘rapid’ exit from worst performing stores

Clarks has announced 'rapid' exit plans, and has a number of stores across Norfolk including this one at Riverside retail park in Norwich. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Lorry overturns in crash on A11

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists