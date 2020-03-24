Bin collections to continue for East Suffolk residents

Bin collections will continue as normal for residents in Waveney, despite waste and recycling centres being closed due to Coronavirus.

A spokesperson for East Suffolk Council said: “Following the announcement that Suffolk County Council are closing all waste and recycling centres, please be aware that all standard household refuse collections in East Suffolk, including recycling and the ‘opt-in’ paid-for garden waste service, are continuing as normal for the time being.

“Naturally, this situation is under constant review and, at a point where we are forced to make any changes, we will announce them. Whatever happens, however, waste collections will be prioritised throughout.”

East Suffolk Council’s customer services centre, at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft, has also closed for face-to-face enquiries.

Recyling centres throughout Suffolk were closed on Monday until further notice.