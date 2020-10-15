Search

Support to help businesses prevent spread of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 16:26 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 15 October 2020

East Suffolk Council's headquarters in Lowestoft. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Businesses in East Suffolk are being offered guidance and advice on how to become Covid-secure.

Starting this week, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) – working with East Suffolk Council and other Suffolk councils – has been contacting businesses to make sure they have measures in place to keep staff and customers safe during the coronavirus outbreak,

Offering guidance and advice on how they can manage risk and protect workers, customers and visitors from COVID-19, all East Suffolk businesses offering close contact services – such as hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons, as well as hospitality businesses – are being contacted.

All of Suffolk’s district councils, working together as part of the Suffolk Resilience Forum’s Safer Places Group, have agreed to work in partnership with the HSE to enable them to support thousands of businesses more quickly through a targeted approach.

David Collinson, the lead for the Safer Places Group, said: “We are talking to local businesses and inspecting sites in and around Suffolk to understand how they are managing risks in line with their specific business activity.”

