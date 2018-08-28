Search

Communities to remember lost loved ones together with Tree to Remember

PUBLISHED: 15:31 12 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:31 12 November 2018

The Tree to Remember decorated with treasured messages and memories. Picture: Anglia Picture Agency

Share treasured memories of lost loved ones this Christmas and raise money for good causes with Tree to Remember.

Norwich Community Choir performing at St Peter Mancroft in Norwich. Picture: Anglia Picture AgencyNorwich Community Choir performing at St Peter Mancroft in Norwich. Picture: Anglia Picture Agency

Run by the East of England Co-op Funeral Services, the initiative provides people with the opportunity to share messages at both funeral branches and at special carol concerts and services.

This year, a carol service will be taking place at St Peter Mancroft, Chantry Road, Norwich, on Tuesday, December 4 at 7.30pm.

As well as performances from the City of Norwich Brass Band and Norwich Community Choir, there will also be the opportunity to leave a special memory on the Tree to Remember.

Rob Head, from East of England Co-op Funeral Services, said: “Christmas is a very special time of year, but it can also be extremely difficult for those who have lost loved ones.

“By holding our carol service, and inviting people to remember together, we hope to show them that they’re not alone.”

