Search

Advanced search

Ambulance trust experiences its busiest night in weeks

PUBLISHED: 10:44 05 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:47 05 July 2020

East of England ambulance. Picture: Simon Finlay

East of England ambulance. Picture: Simon Finlay

Archant Norfolk

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has reported one of its busiest nights in weeks.

The trust said the number of calls it received on the night of Saturday, July 4, were at points, double that of the last month.

You may also want to watch:

The spike in calls coincided with the greatest easing of lockdown to date, with pubs, bars and restaurants permitted to open for the first time in since mid-march.

Concerns had been raised ahead of the weekend about the increase the easing may put on emergency services but the EEAST said the number of alcohol related calls it received were not as high as feared.

Speaking to Radio Norfolk on Sunday morning, Marcus Bailey, chief operating officer for EEAST said: “Thankfully the alcohol related calls that we could have expected weren’t as high, a small increase in the some of the calls for assaults but it still was a very busy night.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Did you leave your car in the Arctic Circle? Norfolk Peugeot abandoned in Norway

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

Could you have £10k in the attic? These 30 vinyl albums are worth a mint

John Naylor of Beatniks with a copy of Nirvana's Nevermind. It's not even 30 years old but still worth five or six times what you'd have paid for it in 1991 Picture: John Naylor

14 days of live firing and aircraft flying at military bases this month

Exercise Kabul Conoy: 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment, training at Stanta Ranges in Thetford. Photo: Jamie Hart/ MoD Crown

‘We’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist’ - Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

Vicky Potter who says she can't get in touch with TUI. Pic: submitted

Most Read

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Did you leave your car in the Arctic Circle? Norfolk Peugeot abandoned in Norway

A Peugeot 206 which has been abandoned in the Arctic Circle. Picture: Marius Medby

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

‘We’ve paid for something that doesn’t exist’ - Holidaymakers demand action from TUI

Vicky Potter who says she can't get in touch with TUI. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

‘It’s wonderful to be eating out again’ - Customers delighted with restaurant’s new dining pods

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn Restaurant, Terrington St John. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

‘Just nice to be open again’ - Seafront amusements on welcoming back visitors

Terry Duncan, 56, manager of Caesar's Palace, an arcade on Great Yarmouth's seafront, on July 4, 2020. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Ambulance trust experiences its busiest night in weeks

East of England ambulance. Picture: Simon Finlay

Pubs reopen: Saturday night but not as you remember it

The Bell Hotel re-opens as lockdown restrictions are eased for pubs and restaurants. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY