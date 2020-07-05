Ambulance trust experiences its busiest night in weeks

East of England ambulance. Picture: Simon Finlay Archant Norfolk

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) has reported one of its busiest nights in weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The trust said the number of calls it received on the night of Saturday, July 4, were at points, double that of the last month.

You may also want to watch:

The spike in calls coincided with the greatest easing of lockdown to date, with pubs, bars and restaurants permitted to open for the first time in since mid-march.

Concerns had been raised ahead of the weekend about the increase the easing may put on emergency services but the EEAST said the number of alcohol related calls it received were not as high as feared.

Speaking to Radio Norfolk on Sunday morning, Marcus Bailey, chief operating officer for EEAST said: “Thankfully the alcohol related calls that we could have expected weren’t as high, a small increase in the some of the calls for assaults but it still was a very busy night.”