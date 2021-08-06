Communities set out wishlist for transforming sites on edge of city

Published: 4:56 PM August 6, 2021 Updated: 5:05 PM August 6, 2021

Area around Bracondale and Trowse which will be impacted by the Carrow Works Factory plans. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Communities surrounding the sites that will form part of a new masterplan for development on the edge of Norwich have set out their wishes and concerns.

The Trowse Millgate Neighbourhood Group, Bracondale Residents’ Association and Trowse Neighbourhood Planning Group, have come together to feed into the consultation for the East Norwich area.

The blueprint will guide development on major city sites, including possibly 4,000 new homes, around the Carrow Works factory, once home to Colman's and Britvic, the Deal Ground/May Gurney site at Trowse, the Utilities site between Thorpe Hamlet and Whitlingham and Carrow House.

Build up around Bracondale and Kings Street as well as the impact on the green corridor around Bracondale, Trowse Milgate, Trowse and Whitlingham as well as better access for pedestrians and cyclists are among their main concerns.

Area around Bracondale and Trowse which will be impacted by the Carrow Works Factory plans. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Jane Kennedy, chair of the Bracondale Residents' Association, said: "Our particular concerns are one that vehicular traffic on Bracondale and King Street should not be increased, and that adequate pedestrian crossings are provided here, and two that the historic buildings around and including the former Trowse pumping station are protected now, and may be repaired and converted to new uses as part of the eventual scheme."

Area around Bracondale and Trowse which will be impacted by the Carrow Works Factory plans. Marion Catlin from Trowse Millgate Neighbourhood Group. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

Marion Catlin, from Trowse Millgate, hoped the transformation would not lead to over urbanising of a historic area, like Anglia Square.

She said: "The main issue is that the current aim is to build what amounts to a small town between us and the main city centre.

"Bearing in mind that Holt has a population of about 3,500 and Aylsham 6,000, this new development is expected to achieve around 10,000 residents plus the comings and goings of the commercial activity generated by 6000 jobs. That is quite startling."

The groups also wished to find the best solution to preserve the green corridor and find good use for derelict buildings.

Area around Bracondale and Trowse which will be impacted by the Carrow Works Factory plans. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Catlin said; "It is seen by many as idyllic and those of us that live here consider ourselves very lucky.

"Of course we are protective, who wouldn’t be? But we also want to be constructive and offer our local knowledge of history and how the area is affected so that it can grow as a positive asset to the city. It’s not just our own self-interest - we are thinking about the affection the whole city."

A masterplan will be produced from feedback during public consultation, and go back to consultation. Further stages will take place in 2022.